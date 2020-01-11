Ukraine wants punishment, Iran compensation for shot down | News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he awaits a full investigation, a total admission of guilt and compensation from Iran after the demolition of a Ukrainian passenger plane.

His comments on Saturday came shortly after Tehran said he had shot down the plane by killing the 176 people on board on January 8, the same day he hit military bases that house US troops in retaliation for the Washington assassination. Iranian high military commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

"Iran pleaded guilty to crashing the Ukrainian plane. But we insist on admitting guilt," Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook.

"We expect from Iran guarantees of its readiness for a full and open investigation, bringing those responsible to justice, the return of the bodies of the dead, the payment of compensation, official apologies through diplomatic channels," he said.

"Our 45 experts must have full access and cooperation to establish justice," he added.

Iranian Admission

Iran said its military "involuntarily,quot; shot down a Ukrainian plane, blaming "human error,quot; for the incident in which the military confused flight 752 with a "hostile target."

The national Press TV station also quoted Iran's armed forces as saying that the plane had flown near a "sensitive military site."

The army said it was at its "highest level of readiness,quot; amid intense tensions with the United States. He apologized and said he would update his systems to avoid future tragedies.

In a statement posted on social networks, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wrote that the country "deeply regrets this disastrous mistake."

"My thoughts and prayers go to all grieving families. I offer my deepest condolences," he said, adding that "investigations continue to identify and process this great tragedy and this unforgivable mistake."

In a social media post, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said that "human error at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism led to disaster."

"Our deep repentance, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims and to other affected nations."

The video seems to show the Ukrainian plane being hit

Iran had denied for several days that a missile shot down the plane and called those suggestions "psychological warfare." But then, the United States and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believed Iran had shot down the plane.

The plane, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines, fell on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff a few hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles against US forces in Iraq.

Assed Baig of Al Jazeera, reporting from Tehran, said Now questions were raised as to why the Iranian authorities kept the country's airspace open during a military operation.

"The Iranian authorities have many explanations to make. People want to know why and how it happened."

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, when it was shot down. Many of the victims were Iranians with dual citizenship.