Two US service members killed in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan – Two members of the US service were killed and two others were injured in a roadside bomb blast in southern Afghanistan on Saturday, the US military command in Afghanistan said in a statement. They were the first deaths of US military in Afghanistan this year.
The victims were in a US military vehicle that hit a roadside bomb in Kandahar province, where they had been conducting operations as part of the US-led NATO mission known as Resolved Support, according to the statement.
A Taliban spokesman, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi, claimed responsibility for the attack.
The identities of the two service members killed were retained pending notification of family members. It was not clear what branch of the army they were.
Twenty members of the US service were killed in Afghanistan last year. More than 2,400 US soldiers have died in combat since the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001, according to the icasualties.org website.
Previous The death of American combat in Afghanistan was at the end of December last year in the northern province of Kunduz, where the sergeant. First class Michael J. Goble, 33, of Washington Township, N.J., was killed by a roadside bomb. He was assigned to the First Battalion, Seventh Group of Special Forces.
The attack on the members of the US service occurs when the Taliban leaders are considering fulfilling the US demand that they reduce violence in the country as a condition for reaching a preliminary peace agreement.
President Trump abruptly suspended the peace talks in September, after a Taliban attack killed an American soldier and 11 others. He announced the resumption of negotiations in November, during his first visit to Afghanistan.
On Wednesday, the United States carried out drone attacks in western Afghanistan, in Herat province, attacking and killing a commander of a Taliban dissident group. The commander, Mullah Nangyalay, had ended his relationship with the main Taliban a couple of years ago.
It was not clear if that attack killed any civilian. Government officials said they are investigating reports of civilian victims.
Asad Timory contributed reports from Herat, Afghanistan.