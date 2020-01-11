Two US service members killed in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan – Two members of the US service were killed and two others were injured in a roadside bomb blast in southern Afghanistan on Saturday, the US military command in Afghanistan said in a statement. They were the first deaths of US military in Afghanistan this year.

The victims were in a US military vehicle that hit a roadside bomb in Kandahar province, where they had been conducting operations as part of the US-led NATO mission known as Resolved Support, according to the statement.

A Taliban spokesman, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The identities of the two service members killed were retained pending notification of family members. It was not clear what branch of the army they were.

Twenty members of the US service were killed in Afghanistan last year. More than 2,400 US soldiers have died in combat since the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001, according to the icasualties.org website.