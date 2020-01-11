Turkey asks Russia to make Haftar of Libya accept the ceasefire | News

%MINIFYHTML4040f22bfbaf0c9d86a3b4a1a279636c9% %MINIFYHTML4040f22bfbaf0c9d86a3b4a1a279636c10%

Turkey has asked Russia to convince the strong man of eastern Libya, Khalifa Haftar, to respect an ceasefire initiative by Ankara and Moscow that he has rejected.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin called for a ceasefire Wednesday in Istanbul.

"We are waiting for our Russian friends to convince Haftar," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference on Saturday.

In a statement read by his spokesman Ahmad al-Mesmari, the renegade military commander Haftar said that a revival of the political process and the stability of the country could only be guaranteed through the "eradication of terrorist groups,quot; and the dissolution of the militia that controls Tripoli .

Later, a Haftar advisor told the AFP news agency that Haftar's position did not amount to a rejection of the ceasefire initiative, but rather "conditions that must be met,quot; before any truce.

Turkey supports the Government of National Agreement (GNA) of Fayez al-Sarraj, based in Tripoli, which is recognized by the United Nations, while Russia has sent support to the opposition forces of Haftar in the east.

In April, Haftar forces launched an offensive in the capital, headquarters of the GNA.

Turkey's Cavusoglu accused the "regional nations,quot;, a reference to the Arab countries that support Haftar and also France, to oppose a ceasefire.

"France is looking for any means to sabotage any initiative of which it is not part," he said.

Last week, Turkey began deploying troops in Libya to support the GNA.

Cavusoglu also said on Saturday that a new ceasefire negotiated by Ankara and Moscow should take effect at 00:01 GMT on Sunday in Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria.

"We hope it lasts this time and that Russia can control the forces of the regime," he said.