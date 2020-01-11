Tsai Ing-wen takes the lead in the presidential elections of Taiwan | News

%MINIFYHTML4633b1c89e7d416b9efd642f448597469% %MINIFYHTML4633b1c89e7d416b9efd642f4485974610%

Taipei, Taiwan – The vote count is underway in the Taiwan elections, with opinion polls suggesting that current President Tsai Ing-wen was ready for re-election by a wide margin after a fiercely fought campaign.

Less than two hours after the close of the polls at 4pm on Saturday, Tsai took a strong advantage over Kuomintang (KMT) rival Han Kuo-yu, the populist mayor of Kaohsiung, an important industrial city, according to unofficial results. of TV.

A little over a year ago, the prospect of Tsai's re-election seemed unlikely after his Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) had a poor performance in the midterm elections of November 2018. The result forced Tsai to resign as party president since the DPP lost control of several key cities and districts.



However, Tsai's popularity began to increase in mid-June, according to opinion polls, at the time when nearby Hong Kong began to descend into political chaos amid mass protests against the government against Beijing's growing influence over the semi-autonomous city of China.

Officially known as the "Republic of China," Taiwan's political status is ambiguous and the island has previously been offered a similar "one country, two systems,quot; agreement to Hong Kong, a former British colony, of the Communist Party of China. .

A woman casts her vote in the presidential elections in Taipei, Taiwan (Carl Court / Getty Images)

However, Hong Kong has shown many Taiwanese youth that Beijing, courted by the KMT, is an unreliable partner.

Tsai is also still popular among young people for promoting a bill in parliament to legalize same-sex marriage, which entered into force in May 2019 at a historic time for Asia.

Ming Chung, 24, who voted mid-morning with his 22-year-old sister at a polling station at Fuxing Elementary School in Taipei, said they had both chosen Tsai for the second time.

"I don't want to become Hong Kong," Ming said, adding that he and his sister thought a vote by the KMT would bring Taiwan closer to China, something they didn't want to happen.

"I hope teenagers and young people can vote today," Ming said, as many identify themselves as "Taiwanese,quot; instead of Chinese, a feeling shared by many people who were born after martial law ended in 1987 and lack Strong ties with China.

Other voters, however, were less certain about their election. Groly, a married mother in her 30s who asked to be identified only by her nickname in English, said she had woken up nervous on Saturday because she was still undecided but also worried about the future.

"I'm not sure who to vote for, if the (candidates) are really great," he said. "Even if my husband asks me, I won't tell him."

& # 39; Chinese influence & # 39;

But while Tsai has had good results with young people, Han and the KMT are favored by older Taiwanese and those who are worried about the economy. Wages in Taiwan have remained stagnant for about 20 years, and many Taiwanese would like the island to approach China's economic power.

The election season has seen a good deal of fake news and disinformation campaigns on Facebook and LINE, according to the Taiwan Data Control Center, which led the DPP-led parliament to controversially push for a law against infiltration December 31st.

Tsai's first term in office also caused Taiwan to isolate itself even more diplomatically as democracy lost several of its last remaining diplomatic allies, mostly small Pacific nations, due to Chinese pressure.

The Communist Party of China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, although it has never ruled the island, a Japanese colony that was once taken by the government led by the KMT of the Republic of China in 1945 in the middle of the Chinese civil war.

People queue to vote in presidential elections in Taipei, Taiwan (Carl Court / Getty Images)

The fate of Taiwan led many of the nation’s 18.8 million eligible voters to travel great distances to vote on Saturday, as Taiwanese can only vote near their official address, or Hukou, often a family home or parents.

However, Travel did not prevent music teacher Anita Chen from voting, whose parents took her from Taipei to nearby Taoyuan City early Saturday to vote.

She did not have to travel as far as some friends who flew back to Japan and Australia to vote for Tsai or more deeply in the rural provinces of Taiwan as her boyfriend.

"I am very excited about this vote. It is our right," said the 30-year-old.

"I think that the (politics) of same-sex marriage is the main point we decided to vote for," he also said of Taiwanese youth. "(Tsai) supports many young people, especially in my field, the arts."

Chen said that while the economy could improve with Han, if he opened the door to China, it would also generate more "Chinese influence," something she said she didn't want for Taiwan.

Tsai was voted for the first time in 2016 in the footsteps of the Sunflower Movement two years earlier, when a trade agreement between China and a KMT-led parliament unleashed a wave of protests that saw students take control of parliament and the government headquarters of Taiwan

Tsai is the first woman leader in Taiwan and unique in Asia for running in her own right and not as a relative of a former male leader, such as Park Geun-hye of South Korea, Yingluck Shinawatra of Thailand, Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar and Indira from India. Gandhi

Taiwanese have only voted directly for the president since 1996 after the end of martial law almost a decade earlier. While the KMT ruled the island under the rule of a single party for more decades, the party remained popular in the post-democratic era.

Tsai is only the second president of the DPP to serve in the position. His DPP predecessor, Chen Shui-bian, served two terms in office, although he was later found guilty of corruption after the end of his term.