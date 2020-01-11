Trolls of the extreme right, not grandmothers, generate outrage over German satire

%MINIFYHTML1e55c3f320c7031ab5d4749532ea80279% %MINIFYHTML1e55c3f320c7031ab5d4749532ea802710%

Armin Lashet, governor of North Rhine-Westphalia and a member of the conservative Christian Democrats, condemned the song as an unacceptable manipulation of young people, who faced previous generations.

The song "crossed the boundaries of style and respect for the elderly." said in a post on Twitter.

By that time, the number of odious publications had increased and the station responded by presenting a call program for listeners addressing the controversy.

%MINIFYHTML1e55c3f320c7031ab5d4749532ea802711% %MINIFYHTML1e55c3f320c7031ab5d4749532ea802712%

Among them was Mr. Buhrow, the director, who said: "It was a mistake, I apologize for it without buts."

Instead of calming the situation, his comments only inflamed her.

In an open letter to Mr. Buhrow, dozens of journalists working for the station described his decision to remove the clip from the song as "negligent," saying it was no more an affront to grandparents than the alcoholic father in " The Pope was "a Rollin & # 39; Stone,quot; was for dads.

"The outrage over the song follows the familiar patterns used by far-right trolls, who know that their accusations are absurd," the letter said. "They abuse the significant reflection of our society of wanting to harm anyone to,quot; hack "the debate, attract attention and change what is considered acceptable to think and say for their benefit."

Following the dispute, some of the journalists said they had received death threats online.

Two days later, in a video statementMr. Buhrow promised to "do everything possible to protect our employees." "I wonder what happens to our country when a failed video can lead to death threats," he said.

The fuss over satire is not the first time journalists in Germany they have been subject to online hate campaigns, which began with the arrival of more than 1 million migrants at the end of 2015 and have grown since then. But those who track the online activity of right-wing groups fear that the public still underestimates its reach.