Trick Dad arrested for DUI and possession of cocaine

Stunt Dad found himself locked up early Saturday after police responded to a call about a driver in a dark Range Rover that was hitting signs and passing red lights. When the officer approached the vehicle, he said the driver "seemed to be asleep behind the wheel."

According to the Miami HeraldOnce he woke up, he reportedly told the officer that he had had about five drinks before when he was at the club and that he was leaving someone at home and then headed home.

The police report states that he had "difficulty speaking, bloodshot, watery and glassy eyes and that the officer smelled of alcohol on his breath." He accepted a sobriety test in the field, but could not pass it.

He was taken to the Hammocks district station, and while storing his belongings in his belongings in a plastic bag, the police found cocaine inside a dollar bill. His bond was set at $ 5,000 for the cocaine possession charge and $ 1,000 for driving under the influence charge.

Trick Daddy, who appears on VH1's hit reality show "Love & Hip Hop Miami," has been quite open with his life and past mistakes, including his previous arrests over the years. However, I had been using the program as a platform as a springboard for all the great things that was happening.

Including his Miami Gardens soul food restaurant, the new music he has been working on, and recently he and Trina He announced his new radio show at 99 Jamz to start the new year.

