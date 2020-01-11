Trevor Lawrence of Clemson doesn't want to stay out in the third year, so stop asking if he should

NEW ORLEANS – Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still happy to enjoy the moment. Perhaps those who wonder if their university career should end a year before should do the same.

The second-year quarterback again crushed the idea that he would consider staying out of his junior season after Clemson played in the college football championship game against LSU at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday. Lawrence made it clear that he plans to return for his junior season no matter what.

"I never thought about staying outside," Lawrence said in the Media Days at the Xavier University Call Center in New Orleans. "I do not want to do that."

MORE: LSU fees vs. Clemson, predictions, betting trends

Lawrence, of course, cannot enter the NFL Draft until 2021, and has been projected as the No. 1 pick since taking on the initial job for the Tigers in 2019. Lawrence is 25-0 as a starter, a game away of leading Clemson to consecutive national titles and being considered a prospect of generational quarterback along the lines of John Elway, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

That has led to the narrative that was released with Jadeveon Clowney of South Carolina and Leonard Fournette of LSU in recent seasons. Given the potential money that changes life at stake, should you consider staying out of your junior season and focusing on preparing for the next level?

"I think only people don't understand college football and what I came here to do," said Lawrence. "Being part of a school like Clemson and a team like this is very special for me. I wouldn't throw away that year to stay out in case of injury or whatever."

One could argue that Lawrence does not need to play another year in college and point to Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama, who won a national championship in his first year and finished second in the Heisman Trophy race as a second year student. Tagovailoa, of course, suffered a hip injury that ended the season as a junior before declaring himself for the NFL Draft on Monday.

"People don't understand the position we are in, and it's not just about money," Lawrence said. "It's about being part of a team and enjoying the guys who have been here in recent years."

That's where the narrative should stop. This is Lawrence's decision. It's okay to question the NFL rule that requires three years of college before entering the draft, but the same could be said about the notion of an athlete out of competition for a full season. Clemson's offensive coordinator, Tony Elliott, presents a strong case against that.

"I don't understand why someone would tell someone to give up an opportunity they've dreamed of all their lives," said Elliott. "Trevor dreamed of playing college football all his life. Understand, he wants the NFL, he probably also dreamed of that, but he understands that there is a process. That is robbing a young man of a natural progression in life."

MORE: Clemson leads the top 25 too early for the 2020 season

Elliott doubled on that for those who don't understand what the five-star quarterback wants to do with his time remaining at the university. Even if Lawrence chose to sit for a year, would that guarantee the success of the NFL?

"That is selfish for an adult to tell that to a young person," said Elliott. "You need that natural progression. Now, if he finishes his third year and is eligible to go to the draft because those people say that is the amount of maturity we want to see before accepting you in our league, then make the decision and then."

It also modifies what college football fans have been able to witness in the last two seasons. With a victory on Monday, Lawrence would have the opportunity to take Clemson to a third consecutive national junior championship. With a defeat, there is still the possibility of playing in three consecutive games for the national title.

The Heisman Trophy is still there, as well as the rare opportunity to be considered one of the best college football players of all time. There is money in that, whatever happens at the next level.

That is the place where Lawrence seems to have more content right now. He has his future resolved, and that is the way it should be for student athletes.

"I am enjoying the moment I am now and I realize that I have at least one more year, maybe two," Lawrence said. "It's not that close yet. I'm enjoying where I am. This time it's very special for Clemson and college football … If you look too far, then you'll miss the joy of this. Moment."

That is good advice for those who suggest that you should sit.

They are missing more.