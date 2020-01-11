Travis Scott wants Kylie Jenner back and this is what he is doing about it

Although Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are no longer together after their separation in October, it seems that the 27-year-old rapper has not yet surpassed his ex-girlfriend and the daughter's mother, Stormi Webster.

After the breakup, both the "Sicko Mode,quot; interpreter and the makeup mogul announced that they will remain friendly and try to raise their one-year-old daughter.

However, it seems that the current situation was not suitable for everyone, since there is a rumor that Travis wants to be with Kylie, and he was going to do whatever it took to recover it.

The musician was hurt by the fact that he and his baby mom were only friends when he wanted much more and "is much more,quot; than Kylie knew.

The romance between the two celebrities ended after it lasted two years, and the supposed reason for their breakup was due to the tight schedules of Kylie and Travis.

A source said Hollywood life: “Travis has a real mania in his relationship drama with Kylie, and that is when she or someone calls them friends. He wants much more and feels that it is much more, regardless of where (Kylie's) head is. Starting in 2020, he will continue to be the one who pursues, even if he ends up being a friendship for a relationship, he still hates that label. "

The person added: “Kylie and Travis have distanced themselves for a while. It was difficult when Travis was on tour for much of his relationship, and although Kylie did everything possible to join him on the road with Stormi, it finally had a negative effect on their relationship. "

The otherwise strong relationship began to fade after the rapper allegedly spent a lot of time on tour, and Kylie couldn't be by his side all the time.

At the moment, it seems that the 22-year-old makeup businesswoman has no interest in rekindling her old romance with Travis, despite the fact that since her separation, all major vacations have been spent together, such as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview, Travis opened up and talked about how he felt after his relationship with Kylie was over.

The rapper declared that he would always love Jenner, but sometimes relationships could be difficult, especially if they were monitored by millions of people.

Will those two be together again?



