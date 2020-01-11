Toya Johnson shows her weight loss and fans call her inspiration: see before and after photos

Toya Johnson shared before and after photos to illustrate her recent weight loss. Fans are here for this, and they call Reginae Carter's mother an inspiration. Look at the photos below.

‘I lost 3 pounds since the first time I am only 7 pounds from my goal thanks to @bodycompleterx How are you doing with your kit? Let me know in the comments. "Toya captioned his post.

A follower said: "You are a pretty woman, you love her, girl,quot; you are fine, that's all I can say. "

Someone else had an interesting question for Toya, but she didn't answer: ‘How to trim, but still keep my ass? That is my biggest problem when I try to exercise. My ass leaves first and then I say "Oh, this!" ‘

An Instagram installer said: "Toya, you're too pretty for those dresses, you look so young or sexy for your dress, that's what happens ♥ ️"

Another commenter posted this: & # 39; I have to give my respect to you and your family, but you do your thing, you are so motivated, so focused that you inspire me, your husband, your baby, your father, Thank you for your daughter and your family. I appreciate you so much.

Someone else asked Toya: ‘Is it the complex body or the weight no more that helps you lose weight? Oh, and congratulations, you look good, girl. "

Another follower told Toya that he now looks great and shouldn't lose more weight: "You look good the way you don't lose more weight."

Just the other day, Toya announced to his fans that he plans to live and eat healthier this year.

He is also preparing another round of the Weight No More movement, which aims to combat obesity and overweight. Her daughter, Reginae Carter is also supporting her.



