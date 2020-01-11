Tottenham-Liverpool player rankings | Soccer news

How did the players at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium fare when Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League …

















FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory over Tottenham in the Premier League

Tottenham player ratings

Paulo Gazzaniga – 6

He ordered his area from the beginning to prevent Liverpool from accumulating a steam head and produced an impressive save at close range when Virgil van Dijk's first half header was scratched. I had no chance to lend a hand to Roberto Firmino's opener.

Serge Aurier – 5

He cut a selfless figure who passed his defensive responsibilities too often, while his offensive contributions were virtually non-existent due to time fatigue, but ended his participation in the game.

Japhet Tanganga – 6

He survived an unstable introduction to Premier League football, where he was about to put the ball into his own net after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's shot fell back down the post. It was resolved with every passing minute and contained the threat of Sadio Mane, but was caught by Liverpool's multilayer attack when Roberto Firmino moved away from him to open the scoring.

Davinson Sanchez – 6

He used his rhythm to get the Spurs out of difficult situations throughout the duration of the game, but he struggled to cope with the variation of Mohamed Salah's game several times.

Toby Alderweireld – 6

Marshal led an unproven defense of the Spurs from the middle of the last three and can take a small crumb of comfort for the fact that Liverpool was limited to a single goal.

Danny Rose – 5

Deployed on the wing with the intention of contributing to the attack, but was constantly caught by Liverpool's expansive and laborious attack. Replaced in 69 minutes.

Harry winks – 5

Flooded in the center of the field while trying to control the three Liverpool strikers and tired as the game progressed, as he became a spectator both in defense and attack.

Christian Eriksen – 5

He left the field when he was replaced in 69 minutes, typifying a lethargic performance that never really began.

Dele Alli – 6

He demanded the ball at all times while trying tirelessly to keep the Spurs ticking in the attack, but gradually he fell more and more where his influence diminished.

Lucas Moura – 6

A willing runner who continued until the final whistle, which was applauded, but who never seemed able to worry Alisson or Liverpool's defense.

Heung-min Son misses a good chance with Spurs 1-0 down

Son of Heung-min – 6

He gave the Liverpool defense the return in the initial exchanges, but lacked the clinical advantage needed to establish a foothold in the game for the Spurs, as he missed one opportunity after another.

Subs

Giovani Lo Celso – 5

He missed a glorious opportunity to win a point to the Spurs when he somehow shot his best chance.

Erik Lamela – 5

He showed up when José Mourinho sought inspiration in his bank, but failed.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker – 7

Very little tested with the two best opportunities of Tottenham sent across its goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

Full of energy and desire to join the Liverpool attack game without ever neglecting his defensive duties. A good opportunity was wasted at the beginning of the second half.

Joe Gomez – 6

Liverpool's most vulnerable tooth and far from convincing. Reserved to drag Moura and let Tottenham into the hour mark with an inexplicable error of Gazzaniga's authorization before receiving a shake from his manager after another casual play.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

As always, he seemed to be in cruise control and all of Tottenham's best moments came when they overlooked Liverpool's defensive talisman. You have reached a point where you almost wonder if you want a more solid challenge. Do you think I missed Harry Kane?

Andrew Robertson – 8

The appetite for the ball and stretching the game is insatiable. Frequently in the foreground when Liverpool exercised its superiority without finding a decisive final ball. A bit fortunate that the referee has failed his silly kick in Alderweireld.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 6

Back in Liverpool's initial eleven for the first time in almost a month, but he looked rusty and finally didn't take his chance to impress. On the sidelines even when Liverpool dominated and retired after two neglected possession concessions at the beginning of the second half. Such are the standards that Jurgen Klopp demands from his team.

Jordan Henderson – 8

He played a vital role against Liverpool's defense, combining the role of patrolman and linkman. While there were occasions, particularly at the end, when the younger legs of the Tottenham team escaped from him, Henderson's value for his team should not be underestimated.

Wijnaldum Georginio – 8

He did so much dirty work on the left side of Liverpool's midfield three while the visitors dominated. His duel with the disappointing Christian Eriksen was a one-sided affair. But he almost undermined much of his exhibition and that of his team when Winks caught him with the ball before Son exploded.

Roberto Firmino – 8

Architect of his own goal with a sublime first touch, followed by a clinical explosion beyond Gazzaniga. It faded after the interval.

Sadio Mane – 7

For 45 minutes, Mane was excellent. But he was largely ineffective in the second half and could not make his presence felt. That said, his pace of work and willingness to track were extraordinary. This is a Liverpool team without ego.

Mohamed Salah – 8

Going back to your best moment? He didn't wear his shooting boots, but he buzzed with threat and never gave the Tottenham defense a moment of peace. The ankle injury that hindered his form at the beginning of the season seems, finally, to be a thing of the past.

Substitutes

Adam Lallana – 7

More influential in his half hour in the field than Oxlade-Chamberlain had been in the previous hour by courtesy of his work rate.

Divock Origi – N / A

They only gave him ten minutes, but he designed two good opportunities to score during his brief time in the field.

Xherdan Shaqiri – N / A

Given an exhaustion in the aggregate time.