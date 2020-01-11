Tottenham 0 – 1 Liverpool

Reports and highlights when Liverpool overcame another major obstacle by approaching a first league title in 30 years; The victory moves the Reds to 16 points ahead at the top of the Premier League







Roberto Firmino celebrates his goal against the Spurs

Liverpool's march to the Premier League title continued as they beat Tottenham 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to set a new European points record.

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the game in the 37th minute when Jurgen Klopp's team, which has now passed 38 league games without a loss, sealed its 20th victory of the season to leave 16 points ahead of the Premier League League

Victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is another significant obstacle that was eliminated as the Reds are looking for a first league title in 30 years. It also brings the Liverpool points account to 61 of 21 games, which represents the best start for a campaign of any team in the history of the five best leagues in Europe.

Tottenham, who could have taken a point late if Heung-Min Son and the substitute Giovani Lo Celso did not waste clear opportunities, fell to eighth place in the table after a streak of a victory in their last five league games.

More to follow …

Whats Next?

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live

The Liverpool host rivals Manchester United at 4.30 p. M. Sky Sports Premier League. The Spurs receive Middlesbrough in a repeat of the third round of the FA Cup on Tuesday at 8:15 p.m., before traveling to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.