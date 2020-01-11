Tom Cruise seen at the Lady Gaga show in Las Vegas: are you trying to convert her to Scientology?

People are worried that Tom Cruise is trying to convert Lady Gaga to Scientology after she was seen attending her Engima show held during her residency in Las Vegas. Tom was seen sitting in the VIP section and at this point, it is not clear if he and Lady Gaga talked after the show or not. Lady Gaga conducts two shows in Las Vegas during her residency: Enigma and Jazz and Piano. Tom attended Enigma and was seen in the crowd by a fellow assistant who shared photos of Tom at the social media audience where they became viral. It is widely known that Scientology is always recruiting people and that they love to join high profile celebrities. Lady Gaga would be a great victory for the Church of Scientology and now some are concerned that Scientology has focused on Lady Gaga as a new recruit and that is why Tom Cruise attended the show.

Brett McLain was at the show and is credited with seeing Tom Cruise in the audience and sharing a photo of the event on his Instagram account. You can see a report about Tom being in the program below.

Lady Gaga began the fourth stage of her residence in Las Vegas called Enigma on Saturday night, and a big star was present, Tom Cruise. #ladygagaenigma #gagavegas #ENIGMA @TomCruise https://t.co/r6gsR6hys2 – Lady Gaga Enigma ⭐ Gaga Vegas (@ladygagaenigma) January 3, 2020

What you think? Leah Remini left Scientology and has spoken in great detail about some of the tactics the organization uses to attract new members. It has also been learned that Scientologists do not have access to the media as people abroad do. It has even been reported that Tom Cruise has not seen his daughter Suri in years, due to Katie Holmes' decision to flee the church and divorce Tom.

Is Lady Gaga being actively persecuted by Scientologists? Will other Scientology high profile celebrities find their way to Lady Gaga? Lady Gaga is taking a break from her Las Vegas show. She celebrated the holidays and the New Year with shows, but now she is taking a break from January to March. On April 30, 2020, he will return with more Las Vegas shows. His final show will take place on May 16, 2020.

