TobyMac honors Late Son with a heartbreaking tribute song

TobyMac He is paying tribute to his late son with a sincere song.

Grammy-winning Christian rapper released the single and the music video "21 years,quot; on Friday, two and a half months later Truett Foster McKeehan He died at age 21 in Nashville. Truett, an aspiring rapper who went through TruDog and Tru, is the oldest of TobyMac and his wife. AmandaThey are five children.

"& # 39; 21 years old & # 39; is a song I wrote about the recent death of my firstborn son, Truett Foster McKeehan," TobyMac, 55, wrote on Instagram. "I loved it with all my heart. Until something in life hits you that hard, you never know how you will handle it. I am grateful to have been surrounded by love, starting with God and extending to the near and far community that I had walked with us and he took us every day. "

"Writing this song felt like an honest confession of the questions, the pain, the anger, the doubt, the mercy and the promise that describes the journey that I'm probably just beginning," he continued. "One thing I know is that I am not alone. God did not promise us a life without pain or even tragic death, but he did promise that he would never leave us or forsake us. And I hold on to that promise. For both my son and me. .