Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return to host the 2021 Golden Globes

Our favorite duo is back!

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards may have already been issued, but it is never too late to start looking for the next host group for next year's broadcast.

On Saturday, January 11, NBC Entertainment President Paul Teledgy announced during the Television Critics Association Tour in Pasadena, California, that Tina Fey Y Amy Poehler He would return to the Golden Globes as co-hosts of the 2021 awards ceremony.

While the date of the Golden Globes next year has not yet been announced, we cannot help starting to count the days until these two arrive on stage. As fans remember, they both hosted the 2013-15 Golden Globes.

"NBC has long been home to two of the funniest people on the planet, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and we didn't want to wait any longer to share the great news that they will host the Balloons once again," said Teledgy