This Is Us has some special episodes in 2020

The surprises are still to come this season of We are.
The NBC drama returns on Tuesday after leaving us all winter knowing that by August, Rebecca's memory will have deteriorated further, while Kevin has a pregnant fiancee and he and Randall are no longer talking.
All that will be addressed (with the creator Dan fogelman promising, we'll find out who Kevin's fiancee is by the end of the season), along with a few other things, including a couple of surprise guest stars. Sophia Bush Y Pamela Adlon It will appear in Pearson's world, with Adlon as part of Randall's story.
Fogelman and the rest of the main cast of the show appeared on Saturday on the television press tour of the TV Critics Association to talk about the later half of the fourth season, which will include some "intense,quot; episodes and a serious focus on each of the Big Three.
The end of the winter premiere, which Fogelman describes as a "special,quot; episode, establishes a trilogy of episodes, all in the same timeline with each of the Big Three receiving their own time. The first is Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and as part of that setup, Brown says there is a moment in the winter premiere that made him scream.
"Fogelman and our writers invented a story that I think is quite convincing, and allows us to delve into Randall's mental health and how he takes care of himself, and what's right and what's wrong with how he takes care of himself." himself, and how could he do a better job of that … This moment happens where you are like, oh, shit, this is about to go a little sideways. "
We will meet Kevin's fiancee at the end of the season, and we will spend a lot of time with Beth and Randall, and Kate and Toby will also have an important focus as they continue to deal with problems in their marriage.
While Chris Sullivan joked that the story of Crossfit came about because "it just ripped too much," Fogelman explained that writers wanted to tell that story because many of them had experience with relationships where weight loss goals were going "at different speeds. in different directions. " ", which can lead to keeping secrets and forcing those relationships, which is what is happening to Kate and Toby.
Fogelman also confirmed that yes, that he sticks to his plans to terminate the program in a timely manner, probably with the sixth season, and that his overall plan for the series has not changed since the show's premiere, even if the response and obsession with Jack Death in the first two seasons was a bit unexpected.
"We have really tried to maintain a plan for the general program that was there from the beginning. I don't think we were prepared for the reach …," he said. "At the end of the program, as we finish the program, it becomes in a strange way something like what the pilot was before the turn in the pilot."
For a smaller group of reporters after the panel, Fogelman continued to promise that he will not continue the program beyond the end he has in mind.
"NBC gets scared when I talk about it, I don't know exactly why, but the same plan that existed from the beginning is still the plan. As if I had filmed much of the end, I know how the show ends, what season, how many episodes. It won't stay forever because only the deadlines don't lend itself to that. And so, nothing has been adjusted. Technically I don't have permission to talk about that, although I think everyone knows. "
"The big strokes have been traced for years," he continued. "Honestly, the big hits have been planned for the most part, since the beginning of the series, but more specifically, when we knew (how many seasons we had)."
So get ready to say goodbye to We are In 2022, everyone.
We are returns this Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC
