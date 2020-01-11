This Is Us has some special episodes in 2020

The surprises are still to come this season of We are.

The NBC drama returns on Tuesday after leaving us all winter knowing that by August, Rebecca's memory will have deteriorated further, while Kevin has a pregnant fiancee and he and Randall are no longer talking.

All that will be addressed (with the creator Dan fogelman promising, we'll find out who Kevin's fiancee is by the end of the season), along with a few other things, including a couple of surprise guest stars. Sophia Bush Y Pamela Adlon It will appear in Pearson's world, with Adlon as part of Randall's story.

Fogelman and the rest of the main cast of the show appeared on Saturday on the television press tour of the TV Critics Association to talk about the later half of the fourth season, which will include some "intense,quot; episodes and a serious focus on each of the Big Three.