This is how Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior did the first day at the box office

Yesterday we saw the release of two highly anticipated films: Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Although both films serve different audiences, since Chhapaak is more relevant to the metropolitan metropolitan audience and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that attracts the masses, both films had a lot at stake before launch.

Speaking of movie numbers, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior managed to get a great start at the box office as it raised Rs. 15.10 million days. Period dramas have proven to be great spinners at the box office, but only time will tell if Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior can build on this beginning. Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, on the other hand, managed to earn Rs. 4.77 crore on its first day. Since Chhapaak serves a specialized audience, it is understandable that the numbers are relatively low. But the fact that the film has excellent reviews everywhere, the figures are expected to grow over the weekend.

In addition to Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Darbar of Rajinikanth and Sarileru Neekevvaru of Mahesh Babu have also appeared on the screens, which will give these Bollywood films a run for their money.