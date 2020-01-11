These children's stars have the greatest transformation in history

Some of the celebrities on this list opt ​​for a wild change to get rid of their innocent image on the day, while others show how mature they have become.

There are a number of celebrities in the Hollywood industry who have become public figures since childhood, which means that people around the world can witness their growth. While some stars have not changed much since their early fame, others have undergone a dramatic transformation that sometimes caused people to wonder if they are the same people.

Proving that they are no longer the innocent children they used to be, some of the stars on this list opt ​​for a wild image and continually add tattoos on their bodies. Meanwhile, others get rid of their past image by showing the world how mature they have become.

Up News Info has listed several of his favorite children's stars that have undergone a drastic transformation. Check them out below.

1. Raven-Symone Disney Channel / WENN / Adriana M. Barraza Fans knew for the first time Crow-Symone as the adorable Olivia in "The Cosby Show" or as the cute teenage psychic at Disney "It's so raven"But now he completely got rid of his past image and made some dramatic transformations. He said goodbye to his distinctive fabric and is currently shaking colorful braids, not to mention his avant-garde makeup. In general, the innocent people of Raven used to see again in The day no longer exists.

2. Amanda Bynes Nickelodeon / Instagram Amanda Bynes He has had a roller coaster in the Hollywood industry since he began acting professionally at the age of 7. She was an innocent girl at the time, she wore a bright smile and enjoyed the moment of her life. But things took a downward turn in 2012, when he had many problems with the laws. She began to change her appearance as well, shaking an extreme makeover and undergoing surgeries. More recently, Amanda showed a heart tattoo on her cheekbone.

3. Cole Sprouse Disney / WENN / Instar Cole Sprouse It is literally growing in the spotlight. He and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse they have appeared on television screens even before their first birthday, in the cast of the 1996 series "Grace Under Fire" and have become even more popular due to their program "The life of Zack and Cody's suite"Thus, people have witnessed how Cole went from being a cheerful boy with a blond bowl cut to an elegant young man with black hair. He is currently known for his role as Jughead in"Riverdale".

4. Aaron Carter Instagram Aaron Carter He rose to fame as an angelic pop star in the 1990s and became one of the most popular children in the world when he was 10 years old. However, that later changed when he grew up and found himself in a downward spiral that left him in rehab and losing a lot of weight. He soon gained weight after treatment and now sports a huge tattoo on his face, as well as many other inks on his body.

5. Kylie Jenner WENN / Instagram / Nikki Nelson Ten years ago, Kylie Jenner she was simply a 12-year-old girl with a freckles face that belonged to a famous family and had her life documented in "keeping up with the Kardashians"She tended to opt for a more conservative appearance at the time, but as time went by, she grew confident with her own body and began to boast more of her curves and get lip fillings to improve her appearance. Kylie now He has completely freed his innocent image and became known for his body that induces envy.

6. Macaulay Culkin Twentieth Century Fox / Instagram Macaulay Culkin has undergone several transformations since he stole people's hearts for his role as cute and witty Kevin in "Home alone"Y"Home alone 2"Once he made people worry about his well-being after pictures of him looking disheveled with long hair and messy beard online. Fortunately, since then he has gained weight and wore a shorter haircut, Looking much healthier than before.

7. Justin Bieber WENN / Instagram / Frank Dicks When Justin Bieber He first appeared in 2007, he was just a 14-year-old boy with hopes and dreams that successfully captivated many teenagers. But like any teenager of his age, he began to change over time, saying goodbye to his characteristic appearance and investing in extensive tattoo work. He was also caught in trouble with the laws for a long time, although apparently now he has been redeemed.

8. Miley Cyrus WENN / Instagram / Nikki Nelson Miley Cyrus She has been in the spotlight for most of her life, being chosen for the lead role in the hit Disney series "Hannah Montana" and maintaining the typical Disney star image. It was not until the series came to an end that the singer began to shed her healthy Disney image, with her first big change in 2012 when she cut her super short hair. Now he often goes out in super revealing costumes and isn't afraid to show his spicy side.