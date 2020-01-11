The vertical space of Clint Capela helps the Houston Rockets level up | NBA News

The ability of Clint Capela to provide & # 39; vertical spacing & # 39; offers the Houston Rockets the opportunity to level up in their quest for first place in the Western Conference.

In a previous look at the Houston Rockets, we refer to their lack of depth, and how they depended heavily on a few selected players, a major injury to any of whom would end their championship aspirations. In particular, we observe their dependence on Clint Capela in the central position, where they are extremely thin.

Behind Capela, the Rockets only have Tyson Chandler, Isaiah Hartenstein and Nene, and their various limitations are at the heart of the problem.

The Brazilian Nene has not played for the team during the whole season, he is on the list only as a commercial filler related to the salary limit, he is injured and he is unlikely to play another minute in the NBA. The German Hartenstein only had his contract guaranteed this week, which serves as quite convincing evidence of his place near the end of the list; He has begun to gain the confidence of a few minutes of rotation, but is too prone to failures to be reliable.

Meanwhile, the American Chandler is in his nineteenth NBA season, possibly the last, and has registered only 192 minutes, with almost as many fouls recorded as points. It has been effective in its small role of protective tire and defensive rebound, but it no longer has the legs to play significant minutes; Since Nene cannot play any and Hartenstein is not considered by many, Capela's responsibility is enormous.

Even if Hartenstein were taken more to rotation in the second half of the season, and with three double doubles during a recent stretch without Capela, it seems he might not be the same type of player. Despite not having the consistency in his defense in the last and a half season he did when he broke out in the 2017-18 campaign, Capela's physical profile offers dimensions that the Rockets would otherwise not have when it comes to the modern principle of & # 39; vertical spacing & # 39 ;.

The boy on the vertical spacing poster is Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, someone whom Capela at his best is no different. Although he does not take any bridge or do anything offensive outside the painting, except the screen, so he does not offer the most conventional form of spacing, the theory argues that, being a giant man who is also athletic, expert and very timely. roll, Gobert expands the playbook by always being available for a lob pass above.

The multiple complexities of the NBA defense are complicated enough. When a team can consistently add an extra thing for defenders to think, possibly the most efficient play in the game when it's going well, then it becomes even more difficult. The five defensive players often need to cover eight points on the floor.

Capela is not as big or athletic as Gobert is, but he still offers this dimension to the Rockets in a way that no other player on the team's court does. Chandler's great days jump behind him, as do Nene's, and while Hartenstein plays with good energy and some fluid movement, it is done along the ground. So is all the hustle and bustle of PJ Tucker.

More importantly, what Capela and the team also have is, of course, James Harden in the guard position. When Harden is entering the painting, you already have to protect the expulsion pass and the inevitability of reaching the free throw line; You also don't want to have to protect the oop alley. Capela offers that threat and, in doing so, improves Harden.

It is difficult to protect a lob play. Doing so means having good readings about the game of multiple defenders, as well as good attention to always keep your eyes open and your hands up. The player who protects the ball handler must try to submit the pass angles with his hands while staying in front with his feet, the player who protects the big one has to be in the right place between the roller and the dribbler to avoid overexpose either. and weak side defenders must be ready and alert to go out and help without giving easy looks to open shooters.

With the exception of Gobert and the Jazz and Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers, many of the Rockets' main rivals in the Western Conference do not have the right kind of personnel to do so. The pairing of the Denver Nuggets with Nikola Jokic and Mason Plumlee does not cover the court so quickly, nor does it take off much from the ground. For LA Clippers, Ivica Zubac is a decent defender at the bottom line, but he is not Draymond Green.

In fact, it was Green and the excellent defense of his Golden State Warriors team of this play that helped tip the balance in the 2018 Western Conference Finals and the 2019 Western semifinals against Houston: if Capela looks hindered, Harden is, and so are the rockets. But with the imploded Warriors, that will never happen again. Vertical spacing can, therefore, help rockets level up, assuming Capela maintains energy.

Capela, of course, also contributes in other ways. His offensive game has always been based on circumstances, since he doesn't dribble, shoot or post; He is largely a kind of catch and finish, either above the edge for a dump or under the edge for a smooth placement that tends to block in a lot. However, what he has done offensively this season is to improve his capture pass, especially at the corners, which is often the best place to go with Tucker (a three-point corner specialist) at his side.

Capela's other main skill is to execute the court directly from edge to edge, in a way that not many other players in the five place can. In these three types of game, all of which involve getting as close as possible to the basket, it is very efficient as a finisher. In the season so far, according to Synergy Sports data, Capela is shooting 65.9 percent in cuts, along with 63.3 percent as a role player and 72.4 percent in transition. If free throws ever begin, their efficiency numbers will increase even more.

In addition, the 127 individual offensive qualification of Capela is only surpassed by that of Chandler, and although no player is directly responsible for their individual offensive qualification (as evidenced by the fact that Chandler is the first), it ceases to be a coincidence after a time. Capela, motivated, energetic and elastic, adds an enormously important dimension to a Rockets offensive that, otherwise, depends too much on all three.

However, its best value remains defensive and in the glass. Averaging a personal record in rebounds this season at 14.5 per game, his sixth consecutive increase in this category, Capela is also the best defender of the Rockets. Tucker turns well in the lane when he plays in the center position, Hartenstein clears the rebounds, Chandler defends the post … but at his best, Capela does all three. And only he can protect the edge and paint of the same foods with which he thrives.

It seems that every year, the Rockets have a slow start. A 3-3 start this season, including a loss to the Brooklyn Nets and a blow from the Miami Heat, was no different.

Capela also began slowly this year, being a slow step in defense, without removing the glass and without running the court. However, as he got fit and regained his energy, the Rockets have risen in the rankings.

And it is not a coincidence. Only he can do some of the things they need to compete.

