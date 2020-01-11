The Tunisian parliament rejects the government of designated Prime Minister Habib Jemli | News

The Tunisian parliament rejected a government proposed by the appointed prime minister, Habib Jemli, after months of negotiations between political parties to hold office.

During a heated one-day parliamentary session on Friday, only 72 of the 213 lawmakers present voted in favor of the Jemli cabinet.

Jemli, ton agronomist by training, At the beginning of January he had announced the formation of a cabinet composed of independent technocrats, a measure that occurred a month after being nominated by the moderate Islamist party Ennahdha to head a new government.

Ennahdha emerged as the most powerful party after winning the majority of seats in the October parliamentary elections in the country. But the so-called 52 matches of the Muslim Democratic Party out of a total of 217 seats available meant that it still needed to gain the backing of other parties.

Tunisian President Kais Saied, who was also elected in October, now has 10 days to appoint a new prime minister. If the person named by Saied does not form a government, the parliament dissolves and new elections will be called.

Friday's vote is considered a major setback for Ennahdha, who has been directly or indirectly in power for much of the past nine years, and runs the risk of delaying the reforms necessary to revive the stuttering of the country's economy.

In a measure that demonstrated the difficulties for the divided political class of Tunisia to form a strong and consensual government, Ennahdha had admitted Thursday that he had "reservations,quot; about the team presented by his own candidate.

More instability ahead

The leader of the Free Destourian Party, Abir Moussi, who during the campaign promised to ban Ennahdha if the majority is granted, said she will not give confidence to the "Ennahdha government and the Muslim Brotherhood."

Other lawmakers questioned the competence of certain ministers, while Qalb Tounes, the party of media mogul and presidential finalist Nabil Karoui, whose 38 seats make it the second largest force in parliament, deplored the proposed cabinet program.

Observers and members of civil society had punished the appointment of magistrates considered pro-Ennahdha to lead key ministries such as justice and the interior.

Saied's profile as an independent without natural allies in the lower house has raised concern among analysts that the impending dissolution of the assembly runs the risk of delaying the necessary measures to curb inflation and unemployment.

In 2016, the International Monetary Fund approved a four-year, $ 3 billion loan for Tunisia in exchange for major reforms, some of which are in dispute.

Due to delays, the country has only received around $ 1.6 billion so far, while the installation is completed in April and the first payments are due in November.

Since the 2011 revolution that overthrew the ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisia has been trying to revive a struggling economy, but unemployment continues to affect the population, especially young people, and inflation is eroding an already low purchasing power .