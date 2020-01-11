The truth about Iran's plane crash could not be hidden: Zelenskyy | Iran news

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani agreed in a phone call to identify the remains of those killed on flight 752 of Ukraine Airlines in the near future, and When beginning the joint work on the decoding of the black boxes of the crashed plane.

Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukrainian experts continue to work in Tehran and their findings in Iran meant that the truth about the accident of the Ukrainian passenger plane could not be hidden.

He also urged Ukraine's international partners to join and be persistent until the investigation is completed.

Zelenskyy thanked the international community, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom in particular, for their support following the plane crash outside Tehran on Wednesday.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran said its army shot down the Ukrainian plane killing the 176 on board in a "disastrous mistake," adding that the air defenses were fired in error while on alert after Iranian missile attacks on targets. Americans in Iraq.

In his televised speech, Zelenskyy promised that his government would compensate the families of the victims.

Soon after, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said that Ukraine would pay 200,000 hryvnia ($ 8,350) each to the families of those who died in a plane crash in Iran this week.

He said that Ukraine International Airlines would make payments to the families of the crew members who died in the accident. The airline spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

'Wrong actions'

Iranian President Rouhani called Zelenskyy on Saturday to officially apologize to Ukraine for accidentally shooting down the passenger plane.

"(Rouhani) apologized on behalf of the Iranian side for the tragedy that took 176 lives," reads a statement from Zelenskyy's office.

"The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran fully acknowledges that the tragedy was caused by the wrong actions of the military in this state."

Iran admits that "involuntarily,quot; shot down a Ukrainian plane

During the call, Rouhani assured Zelenskyy that those involved in the incident would be responsible.

"It is extremely important for us to return the bodies of the deceased to Ukraine next week, before January 19, so that their relatives can say goodbye," Zelenskyy said, according to the statement.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressed his condolences and ordered the armed forces to address the "deficiencies,quot; so that such a disaster does not happen again.

The recognition came after officials in Iran for days categorically denied Western claims that the Ukraine International Airlines plane was hit by a missile.