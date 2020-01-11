The transformation of actor Ethan Suplee after a dramatic weight loss captivates fans

Instagram

The student of & # 39; My Name Is Earl & # 39; He seems completely unrecognizable when he shows his torn body in numerous Instagram posts after years of weight loss travel.

Ethan Suplee It has gone through a surprising transformation of the body. Known for years as overweight Louie Lastik of "Remember the titans", the 43-year-old actor surprised many when he flaunted his torn body on social media after a dramatic loss of weight and a journey of gain in the last 20 years.

Having shared multiple Instagram posts about his body transformation, the 43-year-old actor showed a new gym photo on January 10 with a caption that read: "Between sets do you love? Everything ready now, thanks for the company! " He quickly flooded with praise and guidance calls and advice from his followers.

An Instagram user applauded his effort: "I am so surprised in many ways, you seem such a genuine and amazing person, it bothers me to see people publish that this is fake news … You are killing & # 39; that, man!" Another intervened, "Damn man. IF YOU CAN LOOK LIKE THAT I CAN ALSO! I MUST LEARN TO DIET ME!"

However, Suplee did not get his physique torn in the easy way. In the first episode of his "American Glutton" podcast, he revealed that he had "probably won and lost about 1,000 pounds at this time." In addition, he talked about his relationship with food, which made him weigh more than 200 at the age of 10.

"I guess the first diet I did was 5 years old," he said. "I had not thought about food but about enjoying food until that moment. I went to visit my grandparents in Vermont and they were a little surprised by my condition. Now, back then, it was like late 70s, early & # 39; 80: the fat version of me at 5 years old was probably close to the current average, but back then it was amazing. You know, at that time there weren't many fat kids, certainly not so many. They are now. "

"So they weighed me and they were simply surprised. I don't know what the numbers were, but their response was not good and they began to limit my food," Randy Hickey said of "My name is Earl"continuous." I learned very quickly that when I wanted a second dish of lasagna I had to do it very quickly without being seen. "

The "American history X"Star also recalled how his fat body at that time caused" many problems "when he confessed that he used food, alcohol and drugs to" fall asleep "during his teens." Health was not something I thought about. "He admitted.

It was not until he became sober in 2002 that he began trying to diet. "I lost a weight load. I went from 530 to, at my lowest point, 220," he said. "At 220, I was very, very thin." However, his thinner figure cost him work, as the filmmakers found him "too thin." And he added: "At some point I thought, & # 39; Well, fuck, I'll get fat again because maybe it's better for work & # 39; and honestly, it was."

At this point in his life, Suplee claimed that "he had probably gained and lost about 1,000 pounds." However, what mattered most was his current relationship with food. "Food is a functional fuel that I use to live and that is how I am thinking about it at the moment," he explained.