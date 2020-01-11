The successful show of Donald Glover & # 39; Atlanta & # 39; take rest in 2020

FX

It is confirmed that the dramatic FX-comedy television series that takes place in the context of the Atlanta rap scene will take a break this year and return for a third season in 2021.

Donald Gloverthe successful FX series "Atlanta"will not return to the screens until next year 2021.

The second series of the comedy and drama program was last broadcast in May 2018, and FX CEO John Landgraf explained on the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association on Thursday, January 9, 2020 that a third season will not be released until January 2021.

He said that seasons three and four of the program will be filmed consecutively, and noted: "Some of our best programs were not broadcast (in 2019)," also referring to "Fargo"Y"American Crime Story", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, it's not all bad news for Atlanta fans, as Landgraf insisted the program will continue to function "as long as Donald wants to do it."

"Atlanta", also starring Brian Tyree Henry, portrays two cousins ​​who navigate the rap scene in Atlanta to improve their lives and the lives of their families.