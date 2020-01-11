The story of the NFL Draft Lamar Jackson of the Ravens is a perfect combination of cunning and risk taking.

In a way, Lamar Jackson was the final gift that former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome gave the franchise. The 63-year-old retired after the 2018 season, months after he and his apparent general manager Eric DeCosta used the last selection of the first round to recruit the quarterback who is now destroying the NFL.

And yes, it is Newsome and DeCosta, not a full department of scouts and talent evaluators, the main responsible for the draft selection that changed the future of the Ravens for the better.

In an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports after Baltimore's victory over Houston in November, a game in which the second-year QB continued its MVP-caliber season with four touchdowns, DeCosta told the story of Jackson's selection in Day 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft. Jackson, 22, was the fifth quarterback at the end of a first round that featured four others (Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen) in the top 10 It turns out that this is exactly how Newsome and DeCosta expected the draft would play out

"We wanted a lot that day," said DeCosta, whose team entered the draft with the 16th overall pick and who, along with Newsome, "secretly loved,quot; the Louisville QB. "With the way the draft fell that year, we saw a way to really improve our offense. We expected the phone to ring, starting at 16."

Thanks to the Bills, the phone rang, and Baltimore, in an exchange with Buffalo, returned to number 22. "We reached 22, and all the players we liked are still there," said DeCosta. ".

The Ravens used an agreement with the Titans to return to No. 25, where they selected tight end Hayden Hurst, a player DeCosta said they "loved." Jackson, however, was still available. King asked DeCosta if he and Newsome were worried that another team could enter and recruit him.

"We were. We were," DeCosta admitted. "But I think you should stay as clinical in the moment as you can, and you really just have to go with all your best information and plan. So yes, you are always nervous. You accept that you will lose some players working this way."

DeCosta told King that the doubt of the entire league surrounding Jackson's prospects as an NFL QB was helpful. (Looking at you, Bill Polian). The Ravens also hoped they could land Jackson thanks to their cunning approach to assess it before the draft.

"We didn't even interview Lamar in Combine because we didn't want to partner with him," said DeCosta. "We didn't want the rumors about us and him to begin. They didn't. We were proud of that."

As the end of the first round approached, Newsome and DeCosta decided it was time to make a move. They called Howie Roseman, general manager of Eagles, Super Bowl champion and owner of the No. 32 general team, who was willing to switch to No. 52 whenever the Ravens resigned from their 2019 second-round pick in addition to their Second 2018 round.

To everyone's surprise, except Newsome and DeCosta, the Eagles and Ravens reached an agreement. Baltimore switched to the last selection of the first round and selected Jackson.

"We don't share what we were going to try to do with anyone," DeCosta said. "The drafts are strange like that. It's just Ozzie and I at the end of the table, the only ones who really know. When you try to make a decision as important as that, you try to keep it as quiet as possible." Because it's not that you don't want to share it. with people, but the disadvantage, which would be to lose the player, "is much greater than the advantage of sharing information with someone you care about."

DeCosta added regarding the aftermath of Jackson's selection: "I think it's probably the first time in my 24 years that you can hear cheers outside the recruiting room. You could listen to coaches and scouts. That was a powerful moment. for us ".

Now it is clear that those emotions were justified. The Ravens, who took first place in the AFC with a 14-2 record in the regular season, led the NFL with 3,296 yards on the ground, the most by a team in a single season in league history. They also led the NFL with 206 yards per game, making them the first team since the 1977 Bears to average more than 200 yards per game.

and we all know why?

Jackson broke Michael Vick's record in an NFL season for a quarterback with his 1,206 yards on the ground. He also led the league with 36 touchdown passes. As a result, the Ravens easily led the NFL with 33.2 points per game. They put 40 or more points in five games.

So, yes: something good Newsome and DeCosta can keep a secret.