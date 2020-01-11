The rapper Post Malone FINALLY fixed his teeth! (Photos)

The rapper Post Malone is known for many things, in addition to his music. On the one hand, it always looks elegant, it needs a bath. And for two, their teeth are chopped and screwed.

Well, he just level up.

Don't get us wrong, it still smells like a basket full of dirty clothes. But his teeth look good.

A fan ran into Post and took a photo of the rapper's new helicopter game.

The best thing about Post Malone's new teeth is that they look really natural. Too many celebrities get giant teeth from Chicklet when they update their smile.

Post Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, has sold more than 60 million records in the US alone. UU. He received a Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for "Congratulations."

His compliments include three American Music Awards, a Billboard Music Award and an MTV Video Music Award. In addition, he received six Grammy awards nominations during his career.