The new Sultan of Oman promises to continue the country's peace path

BEIRUT, Lebanon – The nation of Oman in the Persian Gulf appointed a new leader on Saturday, an Oxford-educated public service veteran who pledged to continue the silent diplomacy of his predecessor among global enemies.
The new leader, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, succeeds Sultan Qaboos, an imposing figure who ruled Oman for almost 50 years. He oversaw its development and pioneered a foreign policy based on good relations with a variety of countries, including Saudi Arabia, Israel, the United States and Iran.
The death of Qaboos was announced earlier on Saturday. He was 79 years old.
Sultan Haitham, 65, has had a long career in public life, working in the ministry of foreign affairs, helping with programs aimed at diversifying the country's economy away from oil, and more recently serving as a minister of culture. He is cousin of the late sultan.
He assumes power when a series of conflicts arise in the Middle East and his government faces growing economic stress in his country. In a speech on Omani state television, Sultan Haitham promised to continue the practice of his predecessor not to interfere in the affairs of other countries while working for peace between them.
"We will continue to help resolve disputes peacefully," he said.
Oman, a 4.6 million country in the southeast corner of the Arabian Peninsula, has long served as an island of neutrality in a region plagued by political and sectarian conflicts.
Although it is an oil producer, it is less rich than other Gulf states like Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and has maintained good relations with countries rejected by its Arab neighbors, such as Israel and Iran.
It shares borders with Yemen, where a war that involves Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two of its other neighbors, continues and has organized peace talks with the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
It has long-standing ties with Western nations such as Britain and the United States, but also with Iran.
Those links have sometimes made him a useful friend to the United States, such as when he negotiated the release of three American hikers jailed in Iran in 2011. A few years later, he organized undercover talks between the United States and Iran that paved the way for an agreement. International on Iran's nuclear program.
Michael Stephens, a researcher for the Middle East at the Royal United Services Institute, said he hoped the new sultan would largely adhere to his predecessor's foreign policy to keep the country safe.
"Oman is in this bowl where they really can't support themselves in any way because of their historical relationships and geographical position," he said. "Oman survives quietly, not loud, and I don't see why he would break that playbook."
The biggest challenges of the new Sultan could be at home, where economic stagnation combined with low oil prices have led to large government deficits and rising unemployment among the country's large youth population.
Sultan Haitham has helped lead efforts to diversify Oman's economy, although with limited success. Experts see him continue that effort.
“Sultan Qaboos created a modern economy from scratch. Sultan Haitham will now need to reform that economy to "straighten the ship," said Elana DeLozier, a researcher at the Washington Near East Policy Institute.
“Oman suffers significant economic challenges, and these can foster social problems if they are not resolved. The economy will be the main national challenge for the new sultan in the short term. ”
Qaboos had no children and, despite almost five decades in power, never appointed or publicly prepared a successor. That led to concern that his death could trigger a disorderly transition or even a power struggle between members of the Al Said dynasty, which has ruled Oman since 1744 and that once extended to Zanzibar.
But there was no evidence of any discord on Saturday, when the delivery was made as planned, and much of the process was broadcast live on state television.
After tens of thousands of Omanis attended the Qaboos funeral, a family council met to elect their successor. Under Omani law, if the council did not agree in a few days, he had to open a letter with the election of Qaboos, which was written before his death.
But the council jumped directly to that step on Saturday, opening the envelope to find the name of Sultan Haitham.
Some diplomats and analysts working on issues related to the Persian Gulf assumed that the process had been elaborated by the family behind the scenes beforehand, and some even suggested that the death of the Sultan had been kept secret for days until the plan of succession was in force.
But the rapid transition to Sultan Haitham seemed to calm concerns about a difficult transition.
Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, who studies Gulf policy at the Baker Institute of Public Policy at Rice University, said Saturday's transition sent a message of continuity to both the Omanis and other countries that could have expected the new Sultan adopt policies more to your liking.
While a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a grouping of Arab monarchies, Oman has often set its own course. When Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened against the Houthi rebels in the Yemen War, Oman remained on the sidelines. Oman also refused to join a boycott of Qatar led by Saudi Arabia and Emirati.
Sultan Haitham was educated in Oxford before returning to Oman to occupy several positions under the previous Sultan. He held the main jobs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sometimes chaired cabinet meetings and was appointed in 2013 as head of a national development committee.
While taking the reins of power, messages of condolences came to Qaboos from around the world, including parties locked in fights with each other, reflecting Oman's emphasis on non-alignment.
Saudi Arabia commended him for modernizing the country, while the Houthi rebels, who fight against Saudi Arabia in the Yemen war, praised their efforts to end the conflict.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran wrote on Twitter that the death of Qaboos was a loss for the region and encouraged its new leader to take "inspiration from the past."
From the United States, former President George W. Bush issued a statement calling Qaboos "a stable force in the Middle East and a strong US ally."