The new Sultan of Oman promises to continue the country's peace path

It has long-standing ties with Western nations such as Britain and the United States, but also with Iran.

Those links have sometimes made him a useful friend to the United States, such as when he negotiated the release of three American hikers jailed in Iran in 2011. A few years later, he organized undercover talks between the United States and Iran that paved the way for an agreement. International on Iran's nuclear program.

Michael Stephens, a researcher for the Middle East at the Royal United Services Institute, said he hoped the new sultan would largely adhere to his predecessor's foreign policy to keep the country safe.

"Oman is in this bowl where they really can't support themselves in any way because of their historical relationships and geographical position," he said. "Oman survives quietly, not loud, and I don't see why he would break that playbook."

The biggest challenges of the new Sultan could be at home, where economic stagnation combined with low oil prices have led to large government deficits and rising unemployment among the country's large youth population.

Sultan Haitham has helped lead efforts to diversify Oman's economy, although with limited success. Experts see him continue that effort.

“Sultan Qaboos created a modern economy from scratch. Sultan Haitham will now need to reform that economy to "straighten the ship," said Elana DeLozier, a researcher at the Washington Near East Policy Institute.

“Oman suffers significant economic challenges, and these can foster social problems if they are not resolved. The economy will be the main national challenge for the new sultan in the short term. ”