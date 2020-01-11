The new Sultan of Oman faces diplomatic and economic challenges | Oman News

Muscat, Oman – The late Oman ruler, Sultan Qaboos al-Said, was praised for the mediating role he played between the parties in conflict in the Gulf region, during his nearly 50-year-old government that also saw the rise of an educated middle class.

Qaboos, who died on Friday according to Oman state media, came to power in 1970 in a coup against his father.

He used the country's oil revenues to build state institutions and develop the country's infrastructure, but struggled in the last years of his life to diversify Oman's economy and reduce his dependence on the same hydrocarbons that had fueled Oman's rise in the decades previous.

The new sultan, Haitham bin Tariq named by Qaboos in an open letter after his death, will now have to undertake serious economic reforms to safeguard Qaboos' legacy and maintain internal stability, analysts said.

At the same time, Haitham will be in charge of defending the country's foreign policy, which can be summed up as "an enemy for anyone and a friend for all,quot;, in the midst of a polarizing conflict in the region

"A neutral Muscat capable of transmitting messages and facilitating dialogue is more important today than ever due to the acute tensions between the United States and Iran that almost caused a new conflict in the last days of Sultan Qaboos' life," said Kristian Coates Ulrichsen , a member of The Baker Institute of Public Policy at Rice University, which studies the Gulf, told Al Jazeera.

During its last three years, Qaboos was visited by diametrically opposed leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Condolences came from the current or former high officials of all these states after the death of Qaboos, a testimony of his command of international relations that will weigh on the shoulder of the new Sultan.

Gulf Diplomacy

In his inaugural address, Haitham pledged to stay on the country's foreign policy and continue "helping to resolve disputes peacefully."

This position has in the past caused friction between Oman and its Gulf neighbors, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, especially on issues related to Iran and Qatar.

The late Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said (right) was praised for his diplomacy skills and willingness to meet with leaders from all sides, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) saw her visiting Oman in October 2018 ( File: Hamid Al-Qasmi / EPA)

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have tried to reject the growing Iranian influence in the region and have blocked Qatar since 2017, claiming that the small peninsular nation was financing terrorism.

Oman has kept the lines of communication open with Iran since before the current regime took over in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and refused to participate in the blockade of Qatar.

"It is well understood that the United Arab Emirates and the KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) … have a keen interest in influencing Oman's foreign policy decisions," said Nabeel Noweirah, associate researcher at the International Gulf Forum, a group of experts based in Washington. Al Jazeera

But Ulrichsen said a recent opening to the dialogue in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh could reduce pressure on the new Sultan to choose a side.

"The ability (of Oman) to make connections and pass messages has caused friction in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in the past, but the recent shift to diplomatic engagement in both capitals means that there may be less discord about ties between Oman and Iran than might have been the case a year or two ago, "Ulrichsen said.

In addition to the latent divisions around Oman, Haitham will have to deal with a growing economic crisis in the country.

The slow growth and low oil prices in recent years have resulted in a series of unbalanced budgets with increasing deficits.

This has stimulated unsustainable loans that have given the country one of the worst credit trends in the region.

Economic approach

Neil Quillam, a member of Chatham House Middle East and CEO of Castlereagh Associates Consultancy, told Al Jazeera that the election of Haitham, an Oxford-educated head of several government portfolios, showed the intention of putting the economy first.

Haitham has "more of the necessary attributes to face the challenges of Oman,quot;, compared to other people who, however, would be in the line of succession, because he served as head of a committee in charge of implementing a development plan of 20 years, Oman 2040, Quillam said.

This adds to his extensive experience in foreign affairs acquired over almost two decades in the ministry of foreign affairs.

Many had speculated that Qaboos' cousin brother Asaad bin Tariq, who served as a special representative and deputy prime minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation for Qaboos since 2017, would be elected.

Haitham's election over Asaad bin Tariq, who has more military experience, shows that Qaboos gave "Preeminence to economic credentials to choose a successor," Quillam said.

Failure to address the country's economic problems could "exacerbate current public discontent, threatening to encourage dissent and demonstrations that could destabilize the state," he added.

But for now it is likely that the vast majority of Omanis are behind the new leader, largely due to the legitimacy conferred by the fact that he was selected by Qaboos, whom many Omanis see as an irreproachable father figure.

"It is likely that Omanis of all backgrounds will join, at least initially," Ulrichsen said. "The fact that Haitham bin Tariq is the choice of the successor of Sultan Qaboos as successor gives him a degree of legitimacy that can give him space while building legitimacy based on performance."