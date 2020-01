The Mediterranean island nation of Malta is about to get a new prime minister.

Joseph Muscat announced his resignation last month for his connection with people accused of killing a journalist in 2017.

The members of the ruling Labor Party will elect a new leader to take office.

Muscat is accused of being linked to people involved in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb in 2017.

Neave Barker from Al Jazeera reports from the capital, Valletta.