The capital of Mexico has banned the use of plastic bags.

It is the last city that tries to reduce the plastics of a single use.

Mexico City produces an estimated 4.7 million metric tons of waste each year.

Less than 4 percent of that is recycled.

Manuel Rapalo from Al Jazeera reports from Mexico City.