The assassination of Qassem Soleimani raises concerns and deepens the division in Iraq | News

Baghdad, Iraq – In the last hours of a cool winter night, Ahmed al-Rikabi and others are huddled under the blankets in a tent in Tahrir Square in Baghdad.

For these men, most of whom did not know each other before arriving at the square, but now they have formed strong friendships, this The store has been at home for almost three months. They are just some of the thousands of young Iraqis who have taken to the streets in an effort to change the political system of Iraq, a system that, since 2003, has been dominated and defined by foreign powers and corruption.

On the other side of the Tigris River, in the Green Zone of the capital, an effort by pro-Iranian politicians to expel U.S country forces in the wake of last week’s murder in the US Iranian Commander Qassem Soleimani and leader of the Iraqi militia Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad airport.

A non-binding parliamentary motion presented last Sunday with overwhelming applause, although almost all Kurdish and Sunni parliament ministers boycotted the vote.

However, while the political tide moves in one direction, those in the square, the center of the month-long protest movement, They are not convinced that it is flowing the right way.

For some like al-Rikabi, there is a fear that the Baghdad elite may try to kidnap the sacrifices of their fellow protesters (at least 500 have been killed in brutal repression by security forces since October) and many of those in Tahrir Square They claim that Iran was partly guilty of it.

"Here we have all seen and felt what this government has done," al-Rikabi said. "They did it with Iranian help, they also did it with Qassem Soleimani."

Meanwhile, there was president Donald TrumpThe threat of sanctions in case of a withdrawal from the United States.

"It will make Iranian sanctions look a bit tame," Trump warned, referring to punitive economic measures re-imposed by Washington as part of a "maximum pressure,quot; campaign against Tehran.

That threat evoked memories of the 1990s when Iraq's economy and infrastructure were punished with crippling sanctions following the invasion of Kuwait by President Saddam Hussein; Then it was the people who paid the price.

We do not want our politicians to force us to go to camps to be pro-American or pro-Iran. Sajad Jiyad, managing director of the Bayan Center

by some in parliament, the murder of Soleimani and al-Muhandis was the straw that filled the glass for an unpleasant American presence in the country that had It lasted too long.

The Baghdad political class says it has galvanized political support for Tehran and Iraqi pro-Iranian leaders.

"They lost one person (Soleimani) but they recovered the people." said Sami al-Askari, former minister of parliament and chief of staff of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

"I think the Iranians have won the majority of the Iraqi Shiites, even the voices against Iran have vanished."

However, for many protesters, Soleimani's assassination in Baghdad and the events that followed, including Iran's reprisal missile attacks on Wednesday at Iraqi bases that house US troops, raised fear their The country could become a conflict playground between Tehran and Washington.

"We don't hate the United States, we just want the world to respect our sovereignty. This is as much about Iran as anyone who tries to violate our sovereignty," said Asrhad al-Karbali, who said he quit his job. As a policeman to come to Tahrir.

Others said thate effort by some politicians and militia heads capitalize on the moment He highlighted a significant disconnect between those who camped in cities across the country and the political class in Iraq.

"We don't want our politicians to force us to go to camps to be pro-American or pro-Iran. I don't think that's healthy," said Sajad Jiyad, managing director of the Bayan Center, a group of experts based in Baghdad. .

"For the average Iraqi protesters, they don't want to speak in terms of the United States and Iran," he added. "They want to talk about what is happening to us on the ground in terms of services, rights protection and political reforms. "