The annoyance of the Titans against the Crows in the divisional playoffs could have been predicted based on a dark NFL statistic

Given that the Ravens entered Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Titans as local 10-point favorites, we don't hesitate to predict a Baltimore victory over Tennessee in our spread elections and our direct elections for the postseason games of this weekend.

Perhaps we should have paid more attention to a strange NFL statistic that indicated that Tennessee would achieve such a massive disorder and reach the AFC championship game in a shocking way.

Days before the Titans beat the Ravens 28-12 in the division round, the NFL shared a notable trend as part of its weekend breakthrough. Baltimore in 2019 led the NFL with 3,296 yards on the ground, the most by one team in a single season in NFL history; However, the Titans' runner, Derrick Henry, led the league in the race with 1,540 yards. That meant that Saturday's game would mark the fourth time in the Super Bowl era, the team with the fastest offense would face the team with the league leader in the postseason.

In each of the previous matches, the team with the league leader won the playoff game.

Indeed, the Titans took care of the Ravens in a way that no one, except perhaps the source of that statistic, could have predicted.

Now includes 26-year-old Henry and his 195 yards on the ground in 30 carries against Baltimore, below is the list of NFL champions who have overcome (and in most cases, exceeded) the best ground games of the league in the playoffs.

Year Round No. 1 rusher Hurried yards No. 1 team running Hurried yards 1978 Divisional Earl Campbell (greasers) 118 Patriots 83 1992 Super Bowl 27 Emmitt Smith (Jeans) 108 Accounts 108 2018 Divisional Ezekiel Elliott (Jeans) 137 Seahawks 73 2019 Divisional Derrick Henry (Titans) 195 Crows 185

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson led the team with 143 yards on the ground in 20 carries. Runner Mark Ingram, affected by a calf injury, managed only 22 yards on six carries.

The strange thing about the Titans' annoyance against the Ravens when it comes to Henry was that they didn't need much of the 6-3 and 240-pound runner, as they built a 14-0 lead at the beginning of the game. With an interception of Jackson and a wild touchdown capture from Jonnu Smith in the first quarter, plus a big stop in the fourth attempt and a 45-yard Ryan Tannehill TD pass For Kalif Raymond in the first two moves of the second, Tennessee was in business from the beginning.

However, it was up to Henry to seal the game. He almost did it with a 66-yard run in the middle of the third.

Three plays after Henry's long career, he threw a touchdown on a jump pass to Corey Davis to give Tennessee a 21-6 lead.

Henry was not the only author of the dislike of the Titans, of course. Tennessee's defense forced Jackson to three turnovers (two selections and a lost ball). Tannehill adequately protected the ball and was good enough (7 of 14 passes, 88 yards, two touchdowns, 109.5 pin index) for the Titans to move the ball as they needed. That margin of rotation, plus 3 in favor of Tennessee, was possibly more important than Henry's land production.

But the running game was absolutely part of the anatomy of this discomfort. The best offensive the NFL has ever seen was surpassed by a single Titans player in a playoff game.

As great as Henry is, we didn't see him coming.