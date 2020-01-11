The album & # 39; Victory Lap & # 39; from Nipsey Hussle is platinum certified

Roommates, while we continue to mourn the tragic death of Nipsey Hussle, we can also continue to celebrate his life since his album "Victory Lap,quot; has officially become platinum! The news comes only one month before the Grammy 2020, where he has been nominated for 3 awards, including, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Rap / Singing Performance!

Many people have called "Victory Lap,quot; a classic. After the news of his death came to the Internet, the sales of his albums received a large increase and debuted until number 2 on the Hot Billboard charts. He spent 49 weeks on the charts too.

Lauren London also took her Instagram story with a message that simply said "Period,quot; regarding the new achievement. See his post below:

Come this March, 31 to be precise, it will officially be the first anniversary of Nipsey's death. If he has been aware of Nipsey's case, the suspect (Eric Holder) who has been charged by a grand jury for the murder of Nipsey Hussle is still behind bars and awaiting trial.

We continue to celebrate Nipsey's life and congratulate his team and his family for this incredible achievement. Now let's try to get your double and triple platinum album! The marathon continues!