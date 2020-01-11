The 49ers will ride the kickback playoffs through Seahawks or Packers in the NFC championship game

%MINIFYHTML82cc99662fbe0e99c696e69d60833f389% %MINIFYHTML82cc99662fbe0e99c696e69d60833f3810%

This in terms of the inexperience of the San Francisco 49ers playoffs 2019. His first postseason experience with coach Kyle Shanahan at Levi Stadium could have been confused with the excellent performances of his historic playoff past.

The 49ers dominated the Vikings 27-10 in the divisional playoff game on Saturday, advancing to organize next week's NFC championship game (6:40 p.m. ET, Fox) against the Seahawks or the Packers. No matter which team wins Sunday, Green Bay or Seattle, San Francisco heads to its first Super Bowl in seven years.

Forget about the Shanahan team challenging Jim Harbaugh's success. The 49ers' great victory, which was not even as close as the final score indicates, channeled the height of the five rings of Bill Walsh and George Seifert.

There was the familiar precision and efficiency in the offensive. There was an off mentality fully charged in defense. Although Jimmy Garoppolo's playoff debut (11 of 19, 131 yards, TD, INT, 6.9 yards per attempt, 74.9 rating) will not fall with the best of Joe Montana or Steve Young, or even Jeff Garcia, Alex Smith or Colin Kaepernick, the fact that the 49ers won so easily despite that was incredible.

The 49ers only had two relevant flaws in an almost perfect game: Garoppolo threw the ball to linebacker Eric Kendricks in a telegraphed game action pass, and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was overtaken by wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a 41-yard TD in a deep ball from Kirk Cousins. Otherwise, the Niners beat Dalvin Cook and the Vikings, 186-21. They had three times more first attempts (21 to 7) and catches (6 to 2) and almost doubled Minnesota in time of possession (38:27 to 21:33). The 49ers were 5 of 12 in the conversion of third down and 3 of 5 in the conversion of touchdowns in the red zone.

The first possessions of the game set the tone. The 49ers defense forced an easy trio. The 49ers offense opened with a TD play of eight plays and 81 yards that involved two runners (Matt Breida, Tevin Coleman) and four receivers (Deebo Samuel, Emmanuel Sanders, George Kittle and Kendrick Bourne).

There was a methodical approach to involving everyone and demonstrating how many good players the 49ers have, with a little old-school loot. They had the free and carefree feelings of "Joe Cool,quot; with Montana in the building. That was driven primarily by Kittle's energy, its tight-fitting All-Pro wing that sported Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson-inspired shoes in pre-game warm-ups. Just like Ronnie Lott and Deion Sanders did once since high school, Richard Sherman brought the physical strength from cable to cable to the defense.

In their three seasons under Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, the 49ers have aggressively stacked their roster with initial caliber draft picks, key free agents (such as Sherman) and a large commercial target (Garoppolo) to add to the top assets previous round. The 49ers Super Bowl dynasty took advantage of modern free agency before and after (see Sanders).

With Shanahan and Lynch having a great Super Bowl experience of their pedigrees and past influences, they have created a kick monster in San Francisco. The only question with the 49ers on the stretch in 2019 was how healthy they would be, a question that has derailed previous promising versions.

That has been answered flatly.

Getting the defensive end, Dee Ford, linebacker Kwon Alexander and deep Jaquiski Tartt, all back after the first round, was monumental for the 49ers against the Vikings. Ford also helped release Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner by sacks. Alexander raised the game of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw in the second level. After Witherspoon's lapse, Tartt drove Sherman, Jimmie Ward and Emmanuel Mosley into high school.

Even with a series of offensive injuries, the 49ers do not lack various weapons, even Kyle Juszczyk's fullback game. The staff and formations give Shanahan endless possibilities. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is now having fun in the same way with his restored depth, inside and out.

The 49ers did not have a sudden change to reach this point. It was a slow construction, completed by the writing of Bosa and Samuel, the signature of Coleman, Ford and Alexander and the exchange for Sanders.

Faded and limited Vikings had little chance of competing with that. Nor expect the Seahawks and Packers to discover the 49ers in the current state of the latter.

Both Seattle and Green Bay were saved from the wrath of the 49ers in the regular season, as their clashes showed that San Francisco was not the one who made the difference on both sides of the ball. The 49ers were still 2-1 in those games, and with a little better field kicks, they would have been 3-0.

The Seahawks are now missing the key pieces on the offensive line and in the back field, mostly dependent on the heroic Russell Wilson great game. If they fall behind the 49ers quickly as the Vikings did, they will be shattered. Wilson in one-dimensional mode against an accelerated pass behind an unstable pass protection line? Good night.

The Packers were destroyed 37-8 in November in San Francisco. They could not stop the backs and main receivers of the 49ers, with Kittle (6 catches, 129 yards and a TD in 6 goals) being the most unstoppable. Nor could they protect Aaron Rodgers or find anything on the field in the air game.

This is more about the 49ers than who they are playing with. There was a lot of evidence against the Vikings that they are an impassive and well-oiled machine, one that takes them back in time to resemble their best playoff teams.

The 49ers and the Super Bowl used to be synonyms. Shanahan's version is just beginning to write a similar chapter.