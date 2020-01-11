The 49ers part with the division victory of the playoffs over the Vikings: championship caliber defense lifts Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers had little trouble running over the Vikings in their divisional playoff game on Saturday when San Francisco hit Minnesota 27-10. Now, the winner of Sunday's Packers-Seahawks game will have to travel to the Levi's stadium for the NFC championship game, and any of the teams will face a difficult challenge against a stacked, healthy seed. and number 1.

The 49ers more than doubled the Vikings' total yard production (309-147) and accumulated 21 first attempts compared to the eight in Minnesota (the third in the history of the NFL playoffs, by NBC). The Vikings, who ran through all the Saints last week to reach this game, managed just 21 yards on the ground compared to 187 for the 49ers.

The 49ers came to the NFC championship game for the first time since losing to the Seahawks in Seattle to close the 2013 season. They will host the game for the NFC title for the first time since their loss to the eventual Super champions. Bowl Giants in 2012.

These are our conclusions of the dismantling of Minnesota in San Francisco on its way to the NFC 2020 championship game.

The 49ers defensive line is terrifying.

Early developments in games such as Saturday's divisional playoff contest often lie, as players sometimes need a boost or two to calm their nerves and to make adrenaline less important. That was not the case for this confrontation. The first series of the game was a sign of what will come.

The first two plays of the Vikings game, both Dalvin Cook races, were filled in by Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner, respectively. On the third attempt, the pressure forced an incompleteness of Kirk Cousins. Three and out, just like that.

The 49ers' defensive line, loaded with a handful of first-round picks, has been stingy all season, but the return of defensive end Dee Ford from his November hamstring injury takes the unit to another level.

San Francisco as a team recorded six cousin catches; Armstead, Ford and Buckner recorded each, and Nick Bosa, Sporting News Rookie of the Year 2019, recorded two. The combination of Armstead, Buckner, Ford, Bosa and Solomon Thomas represented 14 of the 49 tackles of the team in general. The Vikings, armed with a solid offensive line that defeated the saints to reach the divisional round, were simply overcome in every way.

Good luck, Green Bay or Seattle.

The 49ers will need more Jimmy Garoppolo good and Jimmy Garoppolo less bad in the NFC championship game.

The bad news is that the first start of Garoppolo's playoffs had its ups and downs. The good news is that the 49ers didn't need much of their QB, and they know that they are capable of playing much better than the Vikings.

Garoppolo's performance on Saturday was plagued with a handful of shaky and dangerous pitches. The most costly mistake he made was a bad interception that gave the Vikings the chance to get some points just before halftime, but the 49ers defense rescued him and Minnesota managed only one field goal.

Garoppolo finished the game with 11 of 19 passes, 131 yards, a TD, an INT and a passer rating of 74.7. Even with the San Francisco defense and career game playing at an elite level, that kind of game in your QB could cause problems against Seattle or Green Bay next week.

Of course, Garoppolo's passer rating in 16 regular season games ranged from 59.8 to 145.8. That highest passer rating of the season came against the Packers. In his two games against the Seahawks, Garoppolo delivered a passer rating of 66.2 at home and a passer rating of 118.7 on the road.

Regardless of who draws the 49ers in the NFC championship game, Garoppolo will be the QB with more to prove with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Richard Sherman is as dangerous as ever.

Cousins ​​spent the entire first half Saturday avoiding the side of the star corner field. At the beginning of the third quarter, the QB Vikings finally tested Sherman.

Bad idea.

Cousins ​​was looking for Adam Thielen on a route of curls, which Sherman recognized. Then he beat the catcher at the launch of Cousins. It was simply a brilliant play by a player who remains one of the best corners of the NFL.

Now that the 49ers' defense is in full swing with Jaquiski Tartt in high school safe and Ford in the rotation of the defensive line, Sherman's impact is being optimized. His erasure of one side of the field, combined with the relentless race of passes in front of him, forces the QB to have limited options.

That makes life too easy for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Sherman's game is a big reason why Saleh won the 2019 Sporting News Coordinator of the Year award.