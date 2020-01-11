Taylor Swift dismisses her team members who convinced her to make cats after the bombed movie, the report says

A new report on Taylor Swift and his film failure Cats It is becoming viral, although some sources are discrediting it. The story comes from National Enquirer, who says that Taylor is upset about Cats bombing at the box office and does not make her the next singer to become an Oscar-nominated actress as Lady Gaga, who is firing all members of her team who convinced her to do it. the movie. Although some media are discrediting the report, many people believe that it is true, simply because Cats had such a terrible performance and reportedly became a shame for those who starred in it.

In the January 20, 2020 edition of the National Enquirer, an anonymous source reported the following.

"Taylor had hoped that this would be her entrance to become a massive Hollywood star, and now she worries that she can ruin it! This is her worst nightmare coming to life! Taylor is so furious that she is looking to fire anyone on her team that it has helped her convince her that this was a great project to launch her acting career. "

Taylor has acted in films before, but never played a leading role as big as in Cats. He even co-wrote a song with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber that has been acclaimed. Unfortunately for Taylor, his performance as Bombalurina has not.

Cats It was a great disaster and has not even recovered its filming costs. If Taylor thought Cats was going to take her to the forefront of the acting world, she would be in a terrible shock. Some movie critics gave the movie zero stars for the first time in their careers! The film has had a tendency in social networks for all the wrong reasons and has become a playground for the creators of memes!

The movie was so bad that something virtually unknown happened. After the film's holiday release, director Tom Hooper tried a final effort to save the movie and sent a newer and updated version of the movie in the hope that it would help save the movie; it was not so.

The source continued and declared the following.

"The people around her walk on eggshells because they have never seen Taylor so upset before. She is blaming everyone for this sad failure. Everything she has touched has turned to gold for her, even this. The claws They are outside! Ad

What do you think about the report? Do you think the National Enquirer report on Taylor Swift fired his team members for encouraging her to join the cast of Cats?



