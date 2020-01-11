Tamron Hall shares sweet photo of herself, with her husband, Steven Greener, and her son, Moses, rocking the same hairstyle

It seems that Tamron Hall has decided to delight his fans with a sweet photo of his whole family wearing the same hairstyle, and his fans love it.

During the holidays, the TV presenter turned to social networks, where she posted some photos with baby Moses while on vacation in Mexico.

Many bombarded Tamron with questions about the fact that he rarely publishes photos of her husband, Steven Greener.

And finally he decided to reveal a sweet image that presents the entire Greener clan with the same adorable haircut.

She captioned the photo: "A family with the same faded haircut will never,quot; separate "🤣🤣 #happynewyear # 2020 @ johnnywright220 see ✂️✂️✂️ The Greeners 💚".

A fan said the following: “Did you arrive at midnight? 😍 I wish there were fireworks around me, but it's more like a shooting war zone. 😮🤦🏽‍♀️ "

Another commenter said: "Bless the new 🌹 and the family … Prayers and blessings continue 💞🤗 I hope to see you soon‼ ️ … I am so proud of U both !!"

A sponsor wrote: "I am very happy that you have returned to the air. I am looking forward to a fabulous year of The Tamron Hall Show. Thank you to my girl from Texas. May God continue to bless you and your family."

A kind comment said: "Back to you, Tamron🤗🙏🏽 !!! I hope that everything you have planned and visualized will manifest for you, your family and friends in this new year too!"

It's been two years since Tamron left the TODAY show, and since he got married, he welcomed a beautiful baby and has his own day.

In a recent interview, he talked about the criticism he received for marrying a Caucasian man.

The media personality explained: “I never imagined that my husband would be white. I grew up in Texas in a predominantly black neighborhood. I have dated almost exclusively with men of color, black men. As it happened, he was the person I fell in love with. "

She added: “By no means marrying my husband means that the black men had failed me. I was raised by a black man without complexes who served in the army of this country for 30 years. That is what I am. That is the fiber of who I am. "

He concluded with: "There was a concern that he did not want to be ridiculed or hurt, and he did not want anyone to feel bad about himself." As I pointed out, our president (Obama) is the product of an interracial relationship. These are labels that we are trying to break down in the program and that we can start conversations that are really happening. "

The Tamron show was recently renovated.



