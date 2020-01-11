Surveyed citizens of England want Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be stripped of royal titles

It seems that the British public is no longer interested in seeing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as royalty members. Page Six revealed a new survey submitted by Mail Online, which states that approximately 54% of people want the aforementioned duo to be stripped of their official positions within the British nation.

In addition, the survey states that the vast majority of people want Harry and Meghan to no longer receive any real allowance from the family or British taxpayers. Respondents also claim that they should be required to pay the $ 3.1 million for renovations they had made at Frogmore Cottage.

That said, the same negative opinions do not hold for the 93-year-old Queen. According to the survey, 60% of British citizens believe that Meghan and Harry treated Queen Elizabeth II very badly, and another 54% argued that Harry should also give up his position.

At the moment, Harry is the sixth in line for the British throne, and the public wants him out of it. As previously reported, Meghan and Prince Harry sent shock waves through the mainstream media when they revealed that they were retreating from their positions in the royal family.

Meghan and Prince Harry declared that they wanted to foster their financial independence and also intend to spend half of their time in North America and the other half in England. The revelation was made to the world without first informing the Kensington Palace.

See this post on Instagram One day, a woman gave up her lucrative career she loved, worked hard and stood out for earning millions to be with the man she loves. He made the emotional decision to pack his whole life, say goodbye to his loved ones and moved to a completely different country to be with the man he loves. He said goodbye to his single mother who raised her and his life as he knew it was with the man he loves. She gave up any ounce of privacy she once enjoyed and assumed a role with grace without hesitation to be with the man she loves. She is constantly intimidated and vilified and is the constant target of relentless racism. The headlines are vile and disgusting to read, but people delight in hatred of her, but she still appears, smiles at the cameras and never renounces her support for her husband. She endures being with the man she loves. She chose to take the baby they wanted, suffering from morning sickness, extreme hormonal changes, aches and pains and all the additional risks of pregnancy when under extreme pressure. They called her too fat, too old and too pretentious to protect her growing belly while a human being grew inside her, she no longer had control of her own body while being called a liar who was faking a pregnancy. Everything to be with the man he loves. She went through postpartum anxiety and almost collapsed in a public interview, they did not offer her love and support from the public, but called her drama queen. Only a great actor capable of crocodile tears, but only after years of examining her acting skills, but she continued to be the pillar of strength in the public eye and raising her baby, to be with the man who love The world never blinks on everything she gave up. The whole world bit her, spit on her and then demanded more. One day a man said he would not be intimidated to play a game that killed his beloved mother. He and his wife made the decision to prioritize the mental health and well-being of their families. . That adult man who is very capable of making his own decisions, decided to leave his career to be with the woman he loves. . And the whole world went crazy … A post shared by mom. That is a bad word! (@christielee_plumridge) in January 10, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. PST

Followers of the royal family know that Meghan and the Prince have been at odds with the rest of the organization for months, although some believed that much of that was just a media conjecture or excessive exaggeration. The rumors, however, turned out to be true.

In addition, Harry's decision to withdraw from his superior position in the Palace, reportedly intensified his bad blood with Prince William. Tom Bradby, who appeared in Good morning britain Recently, he declared that William and Harry were fighting to make things work.

During Harry's appearance in the documentary, Harry and Meghan: an African journey, the Prince admitted that although they do not always get along, they will always be brothers.



