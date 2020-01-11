Summary and Summary of League One: Sunderland hits Wycombe to knock them down | Soccer news





Phil Parkinson saw his Sunderland team win 4-0

Wycombe was knocked down without ceremonies from the top of Sky Bet League One when they crashed for a 4-0 loss at Sunderland.

Wanderers slipped behind new leaders Rotherham unlike goals, since they sent three goals in the first 21 minutes at the Estadio de la Luz.

Charlie Wyke opened the scoring after six minutes, Denver Hume did two after 16 and Chris Maguire added a third from the penalty spot five minutes later. Maguire grabbed his second in the 78th minute when Sunderland moved to the play-off places.

Rotherham was also impressive by winning 3-1 in promotion rivals Oxford, a couple of efforts of Kyle Vassell in minutes 16 and 33 that put them on the road.

Richard Wood led a third in the halftime coup before Marcus Browne's consolation when the hosts fell to the fifth.

Ipswich claimed a long-awaited victory, and with some style, when they said goodbye Accrington 4-1 to win for the first time in the league since November 5.

Once again, the game was won part-time, with Kayden Jackson, James Norwood and Alan Judge on target.

Offrande Zanzala withdrew one with a late penalty before Will Keane added a quarter to Ipswich in additional time.

The victory raised Town to the third, three points from the first two, and ahead of Coventry in goal difference after the Sky Blues fit granted a 75-minute equalizer to tie 1-1 at home to MK Don.

The hosts had led from Sam McCallum's goal in the first minute, but Carlton Morris denied them a fourth straight victory in the league.

New Year, same Super 6! FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the chance to win the jackpot of £ 250,000 for the sixth time this season.

Portsmouth Y Doncaster He raised his hopes of play-off with hard-fought victories.

The 79-minute winner of John Marquis gave Pompey a 2-1 success at home to AFC Wimbledon, for whom Joe Pigott had canceled Marcus Harness's first game.

Wimbledon lost Scott Wagstaff with a second yellow card late.

Ben Whiteman hit in the 86th minute and Rakish Bingham in extra time to win Doncaster a 2-0 win at Bristol board Rovers.

But Peterborough & # 39; s the winless race continued as they could only achieve a 0-0 draw at home to Gillinghamand sent Mark Beevers while Wooden fleet fell 1-0 at Rig, Ryan Edwards with the 89-minute winner.

At the other end of the table, Luke Matheson, 17, scored his first goal in the career league as Rochdale beat local rivals and basement boys Bolton 2-0, with Jimmy Ryan also on target.

Shrewsbury tied 1-1 at home for Lincoln in a game of two penalties, Ollie Norburn put the hosts ahead of the place in the 36th minute and Tyler Walker leveled up three minutes after the break.

Second background Southend and the third fund Tranmere tied 0-0.