Soleimani and the escalation between the United States and Iran: how big is the story online? The | News of the escalation between the United States and Iran

Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic elite of Iran The Body of the Revolutionary Guard abroad, was killed by an American air strike on January 3 in Baghdad, causing a dramatic escalation of tensions Between United States and Iran.

In On January 8, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house US military personnel. The attacks caused no casualties, and President Donald Trump then pointed out that the United States would not respond militarily to missile attacks amid signs of scaling down both sides.

The murder of Soleimani and the events that followed increased fears of a full-fledged conflict and generated intense public interest. To quantify the magnitude of this last escalation between EE. UU. And Iran, we use Google Trends, the world's largest repository of real-time search results, providing a window to trillions of Google searches conducted by people around the world every year.

We analyze seven days of Google Trends using multi-language search terms for global trends, and then separately for 12 countries.

For each country, most of the search terms used were in local languages ​​that were not English, except in cases where the term was most popular in English, p. Iran, Facebook

The tables below illustrate the trends of how the murder of Soleimani and the history of the US escalation. UU. And Iran compared to other popular search terms (worldwide and country-specific) between January 2 and 9.

All over the world

Keywords: Iran, Soleimani, Trump, football, Facebook

During the designated period of time, "Iran,quot; was a major trend issue worldwide. Compared to other popular terms such as "football,quot; and "Trump," Iran was always above the two topics of interest, but below the social networking website "Facebook,quot;.

But on January 8, after the Tehran missile attacks, the number of people looking for Iran showed a significant increase, with a higher trend than Facebook.

The term "Soleimani,quot;, which initially generated some interest immediately after the commander's murder, steadily declined over the course of the seven-day period.

United States (English)

Keywords: Iran, Soleimani, Trump, soccer, Golden Globes

In the United States, more users searched for "Iran,quot; than "Soleimani,quot; at the time of his murder, coinciding with the trends of the two terms worldwide.

Interest in the story remained constant throughout the week and peaked after Iran's reprisals on January 8, beating other popular keywords such as "Trump,quot; and "Facebook." You can also see an increase in interest in searches related to "Trump,quot; when the president of the United States addressed the nation after Iran's missile attacks.

"Although the United States and Iran have been involved in a kind of shadow war for some time, this week they approached the war threshold," Arif Rafiq, president of Vizier Consulting, a risk advisory company, told Al Jazeera New York-based politicians. .

"The possible ramifications for the Americans are quite considerable, even though Iran does not represent a conventional military threat to the American homeland," Rafiq said, adding that the conflict "would involve the deployment of thousands more US soldiers in the region, that would affect the same number of homes. " .

The latest escalation between Washington and Iran is based on Trump's decision to withdraw from a historic agreement signed in 2015 between Iran and the world powers that restricted Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, and re-imposing punitive sanctions against Tehran

Iran (Farsi)

Keywords: Iran (ایران), Soleimani (سلیمانی), Trump (ترامپ), Facebook (فوتبال), United States (آمریکا)

In Iran, the term "Soleimani,quot; significantly increased the day of his murder. The searches for "Soleimani,quot; continued to outperform the searches for "Trump,quot;, "America,quot; ​​and "Facebook,quot; for most of the week.

In Iran, Soleimani was a revered figure whose murder attracted large crowds to the streets of several cities to pay his respects to the murdered commander.

Iraq (Arabic)

Keywords: Iran (ايران), Soleimani (سليماني), Trump (ترامب), Muhandis (المهندس), Facebook (فيسبوك)

Similar to Iran, "Soleimani,quot; was a highly sought after topic in Iraq, with significant interest in the former Iranian commander for many hours after his murder.

The interest in the commander of the Iraqi militia Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who died in the same attack that attacked Soleimani, Also increased noticeably.

For several days, interest in both men was greater than "Facebook," which at the end of the seven-day period regained first place.

Al-Muhandis was the de facto leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF, or Hashd al-Shaabi) and one of Soleimani's main assistants.

Israel (Hebrew, English)

Keywords: Iran, Soleimani (סולימאני), Trump (טראמפ), Netanyahu (נתניהו), Facebook (פייסבוק)

In Israel, searches for "Soleimani,quot; also peaked on January 3, surpassing "Facebook,quot; searches. However, over the course of the week, interest in the death of Soleimani or Iran dissipated considerably. However, Iran's retaliatory attack against US bases in Iraq on January 8, renewed interest in history, surpassing that of the other four terms for several hours.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have existed for decades since the Iranian revolution in 1979. Israel, like the United States, has accused Iran of developing nuclear technology.

Iran has previously called Israel a "cancerous tumor,quot; established by Western nations to promote their interests in the Middle East region. Iran has also financially and militarily supported Palestinian groups such as Hamas.

Lebanon (Arabic, English)

Keywords: Iran, Soleimani (سليماني), Trump, Nasrallah (نصر الله), Facebook

In Lebanon, searches for "Soleimani,quot; peaked twice shortly after his death, and interest in history slowed down over the course of the week. There was a slight increase on January 5, when Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech on the murder of Soleimani.

Hezbollah has received Iranian military and financial assistance, helping the group in its continuing tensions with Israel.

It is said that Soleimani played a leading role in the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah that ended in a dead end.

"Lebanon has been affected by the events between the United States and Iran … and due to the current political and economic crisis in Lebanon, the country does not want to be dragged into a wider conflict, Denijal Jegic, a political analyst based in Beirut, he told Al Jazeera.

"Many Lebanese see Soleimani as a hero and understand Iran as a crucial ally. Soleimani was cried by many, particularly within the Shiite community that has been especially targeted by US foreign policy," he added.

Saudi Arabia (Arabic, English)

Keywords: Iran, Soleimani (سليماني), Trump (ترامب), Salman (سلمان), Facebook

People in Iran's regional rival, Saudi Arabia, also showed great interest in the murder of Soleimani and the subsequent reprisals of Iran later in the week, with both terms surpassing "Facebook,quot; searches both times.

However, like other nations in the Middle East, the murder of Soleimani generated much more interest than the subsequent attack on Iraqi bases that house US troops.

Syria (Arabic, English)

Keywords: Iran (ايران), Soleimani (سليماني), Trump (ترامب), al-Assad (الأسد), Facebook

Like Lebanon, a similar trend was observed in Syria, with a significant interest in the murder of Soleimani and the reprisals of Iran. At the time of the Iranian response, there was also a slight increase in searches for "Trump."

Iran has been a great ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the country's war, and the Quds Force led by Soleimani has played a key role in helping the Syrian government regain control of the country's majority of rebel groups.

Bahrain (Arabic)

Keywords: Iran (ايران), Soleimani (سليماني), Trump (ترامب), Khalifa (خليفة), Facebook (فيسبوك)

Bahrain was the only Middle Eastern nation that saw almost the same interest immediately after the commander's assassination and Iran's missile attacks, easily surpassing "Facebook,quot; and "Trump,quot; searches.

In fact, throughout the week, there was a greater interest in "Iran,quot; than in "Facebook."

Turkey (Turkish, English)

Keywords: Iran (İran), Soleimani (Süleymani), Trump, Erdogan (Erdogan) , Facebook

Turkey was the only Middle Eastern nation analyzed where interest in the murder of Soleimani did not gain significant interest, by not beating "Facebook."

Interest in "Iran,quot; was also low during the week, with a significant increase at the time of Tehran's reprisal attack.

Pakistan (English)

Keywords: Iran, Soleimani, Trump, Cricket, Facebook

In Pakistan, the murder of Soleimani and the events that followed did not arouse the same interest as in the countries of the Middle East. While a peak can be seen on the day the commander was killed, it remained quite low for the rest of the week. However, searches for "Iran,quot; consistently exceed cricket searches, the most popular sport in the South Asian country.

"Pakistan is a neighbor of Iran and both the government and society have concerns that a war between the United States and Iran may have ramifications on their own soil," said Rafiq, from Vizier Consulting, explaining why history was important to Pakistanis.

"Pakistan also has a considerable Shiite population that looks at Iranian figures in search of religious and, to a lesser extent, political leadership," he added.

Therefore, Rafiq said, the prospect of a war between the neighbor of southern Pakistan and a superpower was "a pretty compelling story."

Russia (Russian)

Keywords: Iran (Иран), Soleimani (Сулеймани), Trump (Трамп), Putin (Путин), social network VK (ВКонтакте)

In Russia, Soleimani's death barely aroused interest. During the course of the week, searches for "Iran,quot; increased, with interest in the topic that peaked on January 8.

Russia has been a close ally of Iran for decades, with the two nations in recent years working closely to help al-Assad maintain power in Syria.

The VK social networking website was the most popular search term during the week, constantly surpassing all other topics of interest.

India (English)

Keywords: Iran, Soleimani, Trump, JNU, Facebook

Like Pakistan and Russia, interest in India for "Soleimani,quot; did not attract much attention. However, searches for "Iran,quot; increased steadily after the commander's murder.

The history of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was of greater interest to Indians between January 5 and 6 than Iran, after a right-wing group attacked students on campus for several hours.

Interest in "Iran,quot; peaked around January 8 after Iran's missile attacks, while "Trump,quot; searches also increased on the same day. However, none of the four terms exceeded "Facebook,quot; searches.