Sharon Osbourne says he just joked about firing the assistant after sending him to Burning House

The Osbourne matriarch makes things clear in the story she told earlier in a television show about forcing an assistant to recover her paintings from a burning house.

Sharon osbourne He insisted he was "being early" when he said he fired an employee after they couldn't see the fun side of having to recover his paintings from the fire in a house.

During an appearance on the UK television show "Would I lie to you?"Last month, Sharon revealed that he sent the former assistant to his house on fire to keep artwork, before firing him for not laughing with her and her rocker husband Ozzy Osbourne about the incident later.

First "America has talent"The judge added that the man's arm and hair had caught fire before he put out the flames by pushing him toward a fountain, but he soon made headlines and was attacked by fans for being a" horrible person "for his alleged actions.

However, speaking on his popular American panel program "The conversation", the star confessed that he embellished the story for the comedy show, and urged his critics to" take my back. "

"I told him a true story about a fire that I had in my house and woke my husband's assistant. I told him to come in and take out the paintings in the room," Sharon said. "He went in, took out the paintings, and then, to be precocious, I said at the end of this little thing I was doing, & # 39; Oh, and then I fired him & # 39 ;."

"It was a joke, because I was on a comedy show, and then it goes out in the newspapers, this man saved our paintings, then I fired him," he added.

After making things clear, the star joked: "I fired him about 15 years later."