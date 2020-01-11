Shahid Kapoor is injured in Jersey sets

Shahid Kapoor found gold at the box office with his latest Kabir Singh release. The film was a new version of Arjun Reddy and the protagonist of Shalini Panday Arjun Reddy and it was the story of a man with anger problems and how bad his attitude ends up costing him. After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor will star in another new version of the South titled Jersey. While the actor has been in Chandigarh for some time for the filming of the film, it seems that he recently encountered an injury during a batting practice session for the filming of the film.

A source spoke with a daily leader about the incident and shed some light on the extent of the injury. The source stated: “Shahid was playing perfectly well and rehearsing before the shot when the ball arrived unexpectedly and hit him on the lower lip and opened a wide cut where blood began to sprout! He was taken immediately for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him. To close the wound, the stitches were sutured by the doctor. All this has left the actor with a very bruised lower lip and, therefore, will not be able to film for the film until the swelling subsides and the wound heals so that he can freely emulate. As a thorough professional, Shahid is doing everything in his power to accelerate recovery and resume shooting in 4 to 5 days. "

Well, here we wish Shahid Kapoor and a speedy recovery!

Jersey is a film based on cricket and tells the story of a shared bond between father and son. The film presents Mrunal Thakur as the female protagonist.