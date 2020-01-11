Shaggy reveals that he rejected Rihanna's invitation to be on her new album because she asked him to audition

# Roommates, we know that the Navy is getting impatient day by day constantly waiting for Rihanna to release her next album, "R9,quot;. Riri is reportedly giving us an album influenced by reggae full of some of the genre's heavyweights, but that will not include dancehall legend Shaggy because he reportedly rejected Rihanna due to her surprising request. .

@People magazine reports that Rihanna approached Shaggy to collaborate on "R9," which reportedly has ended, but has not been released, however, she rejected it because she reportedly wanted her to audition for a position in the draft. During a recent interview with a UK media outlet, Shaggy was asked about his participation in the album and that was when he revealed what really happened.

Shaggy explained things this way:

“They approached me for the Rihanna project, yes. There are many excellent people involved, but for me I didn't need to audition to be on the record, I leave it to the younger ones. But from what I heard, it should be good.

Shaggy made it clear that there is no resentment about the two not having the opportunity to work together this time and also acknowledged that a star as big as Rihanna doing reggae is a great way to get even more exposure.

He affirmed:

"It's a healthy competition. Dancehall is in a good place, but we need as many people as possible to make this art form. When it crosses and becomes popular among artists of other genres and other cultures, that can only be good."

Rihanna left fans devastated when she didn't release the expected album before the end of the year as promised, and so far, no new release date has been announced.

