Shaggy rejects collaboration with Rihanna: she didn't want to audition

During a conversation with the Daily Star of Great Britain, Madame Noire states that reggae artist Shaggy revealed that she was given the opportunity to work alongside Rihanna, however, she rejected it. Page Six reported that the artist had the opportunity to collaborate with the creator of success, but said no because they asked for an audition.

The media states that Shaggy did not want to audition to appear on the record, because he felt that his position in the industry was already well established. Apparently, Rihanna and her team offered an audition, instead of a place in the register, directly.

"There are many great people involved," Shaggy began, stating that he felt it was unnecessary for him to audition. The star said he "will leave that to the younger boys." On the other hand, Shaggy made it clear that he was not salty about it.

He told the store that he heard rumors that the new album was great. Other reports have indicated that Rihanna is moving more towards dancehall, rather than pop. It is not clear what led her to make the decision, but independently, the world is eager to hear what Riri has in store.

As previously reported, pop star fans have been patiently waiting for new music since their 2016 album was released, Anti. Since then, the artist has been working in other companies, including Fenty Beauty, among others.

In early 2019, Rihanna launched a product line, promoting much of it on its social networks.

Whether it appears on the album or not, Shaggy is happy with Rihanna's new musical direction. According to the singer "Boombastic,quot;,

It is good that the genre is spread all over the world and to other artists.

As the singer's fans, Shaggy, Nene Orville Richard Burrell, know, was born on October 22, 1968, and is perhaps the most famous for the song, "It wasn't me," in addition to "Boombastic."

In addition, the singer and songwriter has had several other successful songs, including "Angel,quot;, "Oh Carolina,quot; and "In The Summertime,quot;. So far in his career, Shaggy has been nominated for many awards, including seven Grammys. He has won twice so far for Best Reggae Album.



