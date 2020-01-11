Seven days in January: how the United States and Iran approached the brink of war

%MINIFYHTML92f25c2c1eb749118a3e94873cc76bb09% %MINIFYHTML92f25c2c1eb749118a3e94873cc76bb010%

Even so, while watching television in Florida, Trump was agitated by chaos and was ready to authorize a stronger response. And on December 31, even when protests began, a top secret memorandum, signed by Robert C. O & # 39; Brien, his national security adviser, began to circulate, listing potential targets, including an Iranian energy facility and a command and … control ship used by the Revolutionary Guard to direct small vessels that harass oil tankers in the waters around Iran. The ship had been irritating to Americans for months, especially after a series of undercover attacks on oil tankers.

The memo also listed a more provocative option: attacking specific Iranian officials by death by military attack. Among the objectives mentioned, according to officials who saw him, was Abdul Reza Shahlai, an Iranian commander in Yemen who helped finance armed groups throughout the region.

Another name on the list: General Suleimani.

Exercising power, praying for the death of a martyr

General Suleimani was not a household name in the United States, but in regards to US officials, he was responsible for more instability and death in the Middle East than almost anyone.

As head of the elite Quds Force, General Suleimani was effectively the second most powerful man in Iran and participated in the management of wars for power in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, including a roadside bomb campaign and others attacks that killed an estimated 600 American soldiers during the height of the Iraq war.

At 62, with a narrow face, gray hair and a very short beard, General Suleimani was known for traveling without armor or personal protection, collaborating with some of the most ruthless figures in the region while sharing meals with combatants and giving them He said he took care of his mothers, according to a Hezbollah field commander who met him in Syria.

After decades of working in the shadows, General Suleimani had emerged in recent years after the Arab Spring and the war with the Islamic State as the public figure most associated with Iran's goal of achieving regional dominance. Photographs showed him visiting the front lines in Iraq or Syria, meeting with Iran's supreme leader in Tehran or sitting with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon. When Syria's president, Bashar al-Assad, visited Tehran last year, it was General Suleimani who received him.