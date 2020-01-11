Serena Williams flies to the ASB Classic final in Auckland | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLc839052337f416776a8e62e1b334b6d59% %MINIFYHTMLc839052337f416776a8e62e1b334b6d510%





Serena Williams did a light job of her semifinal opponent

Serena Williams ran to the ASB Classic final in Auckland after securing a straight set victory over teenager Amanda Anisimova.

Williams converted his five break points to record a 6-1 6-1 victory over the 18-year-old in just 43 minutes.

Anisimova, who was not born when Williams won her first Grand Slam title, said Friday that it had been a lifelong dream to play against her.

However, the 18-year-old would not have imagined that the meeting was going as he did in Auckland.

Williams gave the small opportunity of the third seed to enter the game and was too powerful for Anisimova, who had no response to the pace, depth and angles of his return and service game.

I was definitely in the area today and it was one of those days. I knew I was playing a great player, so I knew I had to be serious. Serena Williams

The American is also in the doubles final on Sunday with her good friend Caroline Wozniacki, who had her own hopes that her first Auckland title would end Jessica Pegula 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the previous semifinal.

Final of All-American in Auckland. 🇺🇸 No10 Serena Williams vs. No.82 Jessica Pegula. Serena made an offer to win her first title since becoming a mother and completing her first singles / doubles title sweep since 2016 Wimbledon. #ASBClassic – WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 11, 2020

Wozniacki has always been present in the tournament since 2015, but he retires after the Australian Open later this month.

He had lost his previous two finals in Auckland, to Venus Williams in 2015 and Julia Goerges in 2018.

"Caroline has had an incredible race and I'm glad I played her before she retired. But I'm happy to get the victory and I'm excited to be in the final," Pegula said.

"I definitely knew that if I played defensively, I wasn't going to win that battle, because she is the best in the world. I knew I had to intervene, take a chance and trust my game."

At Brisbane International Madison Keys It came from a set and a breakdown to seal its place in the final.

The eighth seed won nine of 10 games during their recovery midway through the game to continue and knock out former champion Petra Kvitova 3-6 6-2 6-3.

Keys will face Karolina Pliskova for the title after she went through a marathon of last clash with Naomi Osaka.

Pliskova saved a match point to take a 6-7 (10-8) 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 victory in two hours and 48 minutes at the Pat Rafter Arena. The Czech player turned eight of her 15 aces in the final set.

In the Shenzhen Open, Ekaterina Alexandrova she became the first WTA Tour champion of the new decade after firing Elena Rybakina.

The fifth seed won a convincing 6-2 and 6-4 victory to conclude its first WTA title and extend its winning streak to 10 games.

Alexandrova lost only one set in Shenzhen and played alone in his second final of the WTA Tour, the first in Linz in 2018.

