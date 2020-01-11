Selena Gomez clarifies the message "I'm sorry" to Amy Schumer for IVF treatment

WENN / Joe

After fans suggested that he regretted that the actress of & # 39; Trainwreck & # 39; I had to resort to medical treatment, the singer of & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; Remember that your mother & # 39; went through the same & # 39 ;.

Pop star Selena Gomez has clarified a comment you sent to Amy Schumer after his IVF revelation after his words of support were misinterpreted online.

The "Derailed train"The actress appealed to her followers to give them advice on in vitro fertilization in a sincere Instagram post on Thursday, January 9, when she shared a photo of her bare stomach, with bruised marks of the hormone injections used as part of medical treatment.

In the attached caption, Schumer confessed that he felt "really discouraged and emotional" after embarking on the long process in an attempt to give his son, Chris Fischer, an eight-month-old brother.

Selena was one of her first famous friends to comment on the news and wrote: "I'm praying for you and Chris. I'm sorry!"

Some sensitive critics rushed to jump on the comment, suggesting that the singer regretted having resorted to IVF, but Selena quickly returned to Instagram to expand her brief message and make it clear that that was not what she had meant at all. .

"Let me clarify that," added the 27-year-old. "I said I'm sorry you feel that way. My mother went through the same thing. It's hard for the hearts of women."

Selena's mother, Mandy Teefey, received her daughter Gracie with her second husband, Brian Teefey, in 2013, two years after suffering a miscarriage.