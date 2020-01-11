Selena Gomez captivates with her striking outfit at Dolittle Premiere

All eyes were on Selena Gomez While walking on the green carpet at the premiere of his latest movie, Dolittle.

The 27-year-old actress and pop star wore a Givenchy haute couture dress in autumn 2019 with a long sleeve, turtleneck, pastel pink semi-transparent sweater bodice, ribbed over a dark camisole and a high-waisted black skirt undulating, along with leaf-shaped diamond earrings and a wild moon ring, both from Messika Paris. Gomez was all smiles while posing for photos.

And she has a lot to smile about; the recently launched star Rare, his first album in more than four years and a music video for his main song. The record also contains the popular singles released earlier, "Lose You to Love Me,quot; and "Look at Her Now," which many believe are about her ex-boyfriend. Justin Bieber.

In the partially animated Dolittlestarring Robert Downey Jr. Like veterinarian Dr. Dolittle, Gomez provides the voice of a giraffe named Betsy.

The movie also stars Antonio Banderas, Martin Sheen, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Marion Cotillard and Downey & # 39; s Avengers co-star Tom holland.