Salma Hayek reacts to the incredible physical transformation of Kumail Nanjiani!

The incredible body transformation of Kumail Nanjiani impressed many people and it turns out that his Eternals partner, Salma Hayek is one of them! The actress talked about it in an interview for ET while attending the premiere of Like a Boss!

According to her, "I've been seeing it from the beginning. But you know, (when) there is a moment of rest, he goes to the gym, and I say," No, enough! "Stop humiliating people because they don't you want to go to the gym! I don't want to go to the gym and that just makes you feel bad. "

As those who expect to see the Eternals know, the next movie stars Nanjiani and Hayek along with Angelina Jolie and other big industry names like Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff and Richard Madden!

About this great cast, the actress told the media that "they are so amazing." It's such a diverse cast, not only our background and our ages, but also in personalities and it's amazing how this director chose these people who are so different that they can join so well. We are going through a trip that is very intense and you have a family feeling because it can continue for many, many years. "

See this post on Instagram I never thought I would be one of those people who would publish a thirst without a shirt, but I have worked very hard for too long, so here we are. Either you die like a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. A year ago I discovered that I was going to be at Marvel & # 39; s Eternals and decided that I wanted to transform my look. I would not have been able to do this if I had not had a full year with the best coaches and nutritionists paid for by the largest studio in the world. I'm glad to see myself like that, but I also understand why I never did it before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. Many thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand the real physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, thank you very much to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and getting strong, agile and without injuries. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thanks for forcing me to cheat, David). Matthews Street Catering for its delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the greatest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for enduring complaining and talking about just exercising and dieting during the last year. I promise I'll be interesting again someday. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left a very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the base I could use to do this. Thank you!) A post shared by @ kumailn in December 16, 2019 at 8:10 a.m. PST

Meanwhile, Nanjiani went to his platform last month to publish a pair of shirtless photos showing his torn body.

The actor, turned into a complete thirst trap, talked about his transformation in the subtitle of the publication, admitting that he never thought he would pose for such photos.

However, he mentioned how he felt he had worked too hard to achieve those results so as not to show it!

The man then told his followers that discovering that he was going to star in the Marvel movie was what finally made him want to change his appearance.



