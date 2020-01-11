Saif Ali Khan reacts to Uday Bhan's teammates with Khilji of Ranveer Singh

Saif Ali Khan is one of the best actors in the country. Although it has been delivering interesting content for quite some time, unfortunately it has not translated into a blockbuster. Well, if the initial figures of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are something to go through, it seems that is about to change soon. In addition to Saif's praise for his performance, the film had a grand opening that attracted many to theaters.

Since the trailer was launched online, Internet users rushed to make comparisons of Saif's character with that of Ranveer Singh of Padmaavat. Now, during an interview with a leading newspaper, Saif revealed that he had no problems with these comparisons. He said: "It wasn't in my mind when I started playing this role. But I appreciate that Ranveer has set the bar high to rehearse a historical character in Hindi movies. The roles I play are usually original, and I have never had to be inspired by anyone. , nor have I found that my work is compared to that of another person. I am happy to be compared to the performance of another actor. I feel that people will realize that both roles are completely different once they see the movie. "

Next, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Jawaani Jaaneman co-starring Tabu and the film will be released in January 2020.