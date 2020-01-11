Ryan Jack of Rangers says they are determined to stay focused | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb220415ee39b514e4c69f2246b24804b9% %MINIFYHTMLb220415ee39b514e4c69f2246b24804b10%





Ryan Jack de Ranger doesn't get carried away

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack says the club can't afford to lose focus, after his good streak at the end of the year.

Steven Gerrard's team recovered from the disappointment of losing 1-0 to Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup by achieving four consecutive Premier League victories, crowned by a 2-1 victory at home of his great rivals.

Speaking to Sky sports At the club's training break in Dubai, Jack said: "The result is great for us.

"We had the game in hand and there could have been three more points of difference, so it was important to get the victory and finish the year at the top."

"We have gone out, it's in the past, and attention should be focused on the cup game next week."

"We don't want to get out of our standards where we've been; we've done well but we haven't done anything yet."

"That's what the manager takes us home. There is a long way to go, a lot to play and we have to stay focused every minute, every day."

The Rangers beat Celtic to enter the winter break at a maximum, with Nikola Katic scoring the winner

However, Jack admits that it was difficult to overcome the disappointment of losing the cup final, as the Rangers had a penalty saved by Fraser Forster, who was in great shape throughout the Celtic goal.

"We never get carried away when we do it right," Jack added. "And if it's not going well, we never get too disappointed."

"Especially after losing the final of the cup, it was a case of & # 39; look, we have next massive games, from now until the end of the month, you can't lose focus & # 39; and, after the end of the cup , the reaction was excellent.

"We finished the year very strong.

"You lose a cup final against your rivals and that is never easy, but there was a greater focus, that there is still a lot this season."

"We still have European things to play and we still have the league campaign, so we had to take the disappointment, overcome it as fast as we could and start over."