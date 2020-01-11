Roddy Rich is projected to head the Billboard charts and Justin Bieber will come there!

The new decade is starting strong in terms of music, and everyone, including Roddy Rich, will strive to make sure they are not off everyone's enlightened list! January is not over yet, but new music has been falling from left to right.

The most coveted place in music right now? The first finished chart of the first billboard of the decade. And it seems that Roddy Rich will take that place! As of now, Roddy's song "The Box,quot; has the largest number of transmissions in the United States and is projected to take the number 1 spot on the charts. But it doesn't seem like Justin Bieber didn't let that happen.

JB has just returned with his single "Yummy," and he's working overtime to make sure he's in number 1 position. Justin re-posted a campaign to get his broadcasts, and although some fans think he's part of the hustle, others do They call "desperate."

Justin Bieber is so desperate to knock Roddy Ricch out of No. 1 spot transmit The Box – Ahmed / Mickey Rourke at 98 (@big_business_) January 10, 2020

Many artists have advocated that their songs be number 1 in the past. but for some reason, some fans perceive that Justin’s motives are badly intended. Despite how fans feel, Roddy has tweeted in support of JB, letting everyone know there is no shadow!

justin bieber's yummy stream 💪🏽 – Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) January 11, 2020

Billboard is ready to finish its first graphics on Monday, January 13, so keep it locked with us! We will update exactly how your favorite artists' music failed for the first time in 2020.